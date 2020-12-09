Man, 71, charged with murder of woman in Walnut Park apartment complex in Egleston Square

A 71-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a woman who was found inside a Boston Housing Authority apartment building with traumatic injuries Tuesday night, Boston police said.
In a posting on bpdnews.,com, police said officers responded to 1990 Columbus Ave. in Egleston Square around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they found an “adult female victim suffering from apparent traumatic injuries.”
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Since that discovery, police have arrested Alan Washington, a Roxbury resident, on a charge of murder. His connection to the victim was not disclosed.
Washington is to be arraigned in Roxbury Municipal Court Wednesday, police said.
The woman was attacked inside the Walnut Park apartment building, which the BHA says provides housing for the elderly and disabled in 168 studio and one- and two-bedroom apartments.
This is a developing story that will be updated when more information become available.
