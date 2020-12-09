Man, 71, charged with murder of woman in Walnut Park apartment complex in Egleston Square

A 71-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a woman who was found inside a Boston Housing Authority apartment building with traumatic injuries Tuesday night, Boston police said.

In a posting on bpdnews.,com, police said officers responded to 1990 Columbus Ave. in Egleston Square around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they found an “adult female victim suffering from apparent traumatic injuries.”

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.