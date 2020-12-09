Marty Walsh continues to fund-raise; now has $6 million in bank

Mayor Martin J. Walsh’s campaign fund-raising juggernaut rolled on last month, with hizzoner raising more than $323,000, far outdistancing the two already-announced mayoral candidates he would face in next year’s municipal election should he run.

Walsh’s campaign now has a whopping $6 million in cash on hand, according to records from the state’s Office of Campaign and Political Finance. Walsh has yet to announce whether he intends to run for a third term, although, Biden administration rumors notwithstanding, the Dorchester Democrat is expected to once again vie to be the city’s executive for another four years.

His campaign expenditures for November will do little to quell the speculation that he is running, as Walsh’s campaign spent more than $103,000.