Newton officers grow beards for veterans’ mental health

Officer Justin Lau, the department’s community outreach officer and organizer of this year’s campaign, said the campaign is close to home.

For the past three years, the Newton Police Department has participated in the No-Shave November campaign, in which each participant officer gives $100 dollars and grows their beard for the month.

Throughout November, 46 Newton Police Department officers put their razors aside in solidarity with those in the armed forces, veterans, and their families. So far, they’ve raised about $4,600 for Home Base , a Massachusetts General Hospital and Red Sox Foundation program treating “invisible war wounds” such as post-traumatic stress, traumatic brain injury, and drug addiction.

“We have a lot of veterans that are police officers, so it’s an important cause for us,” Lau said.

Last year, the Newton Police Department organized an internal event to shave off their beards at Sal’s Barber Shop, which provided free shaves for officers. But the pandemic stopped them from repeating the ritual this year.

“Due to COVID, we’re trying to minimize exposure,” Lau said.

The Home Base team has been helping service members, veterans, and their families since 2009, and its No-Shave November has raised approximately $1 million dollars since 2015, said Maureen Roderick, one of the campaign’s managers, in an email. Last year, more than 110 Police Departments around New England participated in the event, raising about $320,000 that funded the treatment of 12 veterans.

This year, the Newton Police Department has extended the campaign until December. So far, eight more officers joined the cause this month, contributing with another $800 dollars. Donations are also open to the public on Home Base’s No-Shave fundraising website.

For next year, Lau said the department is considering giving their donations to food pantries to help those affected by the pandemic.

Isabela Rocha can be reached at newtonreport@globe.com.