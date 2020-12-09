Rhode Island Department of Health warns of COVID-19 email scam

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The state Department of Health is warning of an email scam in which someone purporting to be a department doctor asks recipients to click on a link to preregister for a COVID-19 vaccine.
The department in a social media post Tuesday warned that it is a phishing scam and anyone who receives the email from a Dr. Kimberly Turner should not open or share it, but instead should delete it.
The department does not employ a Dr. Kimberly Turner, and there are no licensed physicians with that name in Rhode Island.
RIDOH become aware of an identity theft scam in which someone claims to be a physician from RIDOH (Dr. Kimberly Turner) with a COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration link and email. This is a phishing scam. DO NOT OPEN OR SHARE IT. Delete this email if you receive it.— Rhode Island Department of Health (@RIHEALTH) December 8, 2020
Meanwhile, Rhode Island’s top prosecutor announced Wednesday that he tested negative for the coronavirus, a day after announcing that a member of his household had tested positive.
State Attorney General Peter Neronha said in a statement from his office that he will quarantine for 14 days and follow all appropriate guidelines.
He previously said he would continue to carry out his responsibilities remotely until he is able to return to the office on Dec. 22.
The household member, who was not named, tested positive on Monday.
There were 461 patients in the state’s hospitals with the disease as of Monday, the latest day for which the information was available, a single-day record. The previous record was 455 on Sunday.