Rhode Island Department of Health warns of COVID-19 email scam

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The state Department of Health is warning of an email scam in which someone purporting to be a department doctor asks recipients to click on a link to preregister for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The department in a social media post Tuesday warned that it is a phishing scam and anyone who receives the email from a Dr. Kimberly Turner should not open or share it, but instead should delete it.

The department does not employ a Dr. Kimberly Turner, and there are no licensed physicians with that name in Rhode Island.