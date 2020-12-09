Smoking is cause of North Reading fire discovered by off-duty police sergeant

Sgt. Thomas Encarnacao had just finished his shift and was driving home shortly after 1 a.m. when he noticed flames coming from the side of the house at 30 Lowell St. Tuesday. He radioed his location to dispatch and then kicked the door down and found a man sleeping on a couch at the front of the house, helping him outside to safety, police said.

“The fire originated on a side porch where several of the residents frequently smoked and disposed of cigarettes in a plastic planter adjacent to the building,’' State Fire Marshal Peter Ostrosky and North Reading public safety chiefs said. “Other possible causes were ruled out.”

The house fire that was spotted by an off-duty North Reading police officer who kicked a door down to alert residents was caused by the improper disposal of smoking materials, authorities said Wednesday.

Audio of Encarnacao’s call released by police captured the urgency of the moment.

“There are people in the house,” Encarnacao said. “I’m trying to wake them up.”

Arriving firefighters saw “a heavy volume of fire on arrival coming from the left side of the structure that had self-vented and started to extend to the attic,” Fire Chief Donald W. Stats Jr. said in an interview.

Two other residents, including a 13-year-old boy, had to be guided out of the house by responding police and North Reading firefighters, officials said.

Police and firefighters were able to remove a window screen in a rear bedroom, found the boy standing by a window in the smoke-filled room, and pulled him out through the window to safety, the statement said.

The fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damage. The residents have found housing with relatives, officials said.

“Smoking is a leading cause of fire deaths,’' Ostroskey said in a statement. “Learn to be a responsible smoker. Put it out. All the way. Every time...Use a large sturdy ashtray...Don’t use plastic containers or dried out potted plants that can catch fire.”

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.