State lays out COVID-19 vaccination priorities

A second shipment of about 40,000 doses will be allocated to a pharmacy program that will vaccinate staff and residents of long-term care facilities, the state officials said.

Doses will then be sent to 74 other hospitals across 14 counties for front-line medical workers, they said.

Massachusetts officials Wednesday said their first shipment of nearly 60,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine was ordered from the federal government last week and will be delivered to 21 hospitals in eight counties across the state and to the state Department of Public Health’s immunization lab.

Front-line health workers and long-term care residents and staffers will be first in line for the coming COVID-19 vaccine, followed by police, firefighters, and emergency medical workers, home-based health workers, and other “non-COVID facing” health workers, the Baker administration said Wednesday.

Those groups should receive the first vaccines, which are expected to be approved by federal regulators in the coming days, between December and February in what state officials are calling “Phase One,” according to a briefing document posted on the state’s website.

They’ll be followed by “Phase Two” priority groups: residents with two or more chronic illnesses, essential workers such as teachers, transit employees, and food, sanitation, public works, and public health workers, according to the state’s priority list. After that will come adults who are 65 and over and individuals with one co-morbidity making them at higher risk for COVID-19.

That Phase Two group should be receiving the vaccine between February and April, the document said.

Massachusetts expects to receive about 300,000 vaccine doses in the first phase of the rollout, and more than 1.9 million in the second phase.

The vaccine should be available to the general public in Phase Three, starting in April, according to the document.

Massachusetts officials expect to vaccinate about 164,000 health employees working in COVID-19 environments, about 102,000 people at nursing homes, rest homes, and long-term care facilities, about 46,000 police, firefighter, and emergency medical staffers, about 112,000 home-based health workers, and about 129,000 other health care employees, the document said.

Later, the state will vaccinate about 640,000 people with at least two co-morbidities, 818,000 essential workers, and more than 1 million residents over 65. The remainder of the population, which will receive vaccinations last, number nearly 2.8 million people.

