There’s a chance to see the Northern Lights this week, as long as you’re in a dark area

“As a result of that, geomagnetic energy gets to the earth and interacts with the magnetic field and it sets off some auroras,” said Andy Nash, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norton.

This week’s colorful nighttime light show, also known as Aurora Borealis, is caused by what’s called a coronal mass ejection, or CME, from the sun. That happened on Monday, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center.

New Englanders might be able to catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights over the next few nights — that is, if you’re away from city lights.

Following the flare, the SWPC put out a geomagnetic storm watch for Wednesday through Friday, marking Thursday as the peak of the storm with a G3 “strong” rating. This leaves Wednesday night into Thursday as the best viewing time, Nash said.

“Because it’s stronger, there’s a possibility that we could have a chance of seeing some auroras as far down south as here,” he said.

Those in Massachusetts and northern New England will have a better shot of seeing the spectacle toward the northern horizon, according to the SWPC. If the storm gets even stronger, the sight could possibly be viewed as far south as Indiana, weather permitting.

If there’s clear skies and you live in a dark area, you have a chance of seeing it. However, partly cloudy skies are expected for the area Wednesday night, which “might not bode too well” to catch the sight, Nash said.

Those interested could try to see it Thursday night, when generally clear skies are expected, if it’s still visible, he said.

