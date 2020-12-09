This Wilmington cleaning company helps keep movie productions like ‘Don’t Look Up’ sanitized during COVID-19

“Ted” and “Ted 2?” He helped keep things sparkling. “The Town” starring Ben Affleck? Yep. And for the star-studded “American Hustle,” Derian’s crews were on hand as needed.

When Mark Wahlberg shot parts of “Patriots Day” at Weymouth’s Union Point , Derian’s Wilmington business, Certified Cleaning Co., was there to pick up thousands of bullet shells scattered during the Watertown shootout scene.

If a movie or television series has been filmed in Massachusetts, “Tom the Cleaner” Derian has most likely gotten his hands dirty making sure every nook and cranny are gleaming, on and off set.

His company has billed itself as “the leader in Film Production Cleaning” for the last decade, tackling more than 80 big-and-small budget productions drawn to the region by the state’s film tax credit.

But in recent months, Derian and his employees have been in especially high demand. A major Netflix movie has come to Boston in the heart of a pandemic, putting heavy pressure on Derian’s workers to help keep the virus at bay.

“Cleaning the bathrooms every 15 minutes, wiping surfaces, going in at night and spraying and fogging disinfectant everyday,” Derian said. “It’s quadrupled the amount of work. Our job is just so much bigger now, because there’s so much more to do.”

Before the pandemic, Derian would mostly send out workers to production buildings and offices for a handful of hours at a time. Now, his employees are sanitizing several locations for the film “Don’t Look Up,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, all day long.

“We’re just preventing anyone from getting sick,” he said, adding that no one on his crew is allowed in a building or even a parking lot without a mask or face shield, and they’re tested regularly for COVID-19. “Usually it’s a few hours each day. This is like 10 hours now — it’s just constant.”

Netflix’s “Don’t Look Up,” which features a number of celebrities, has been filming around the city in recent weeks, with work also taking place off-camera in other parts of the state. The movie, directed by Adam McKay, is a comedy about two astronomers trying to warn people about a giant asteroid headed toward the planet.

Safety protocols have been strict. During recent filming at South Station, actors were seen carrying face shields and sanitation stations were set up in various spots. There were also dedicated “zones” for certain personnel, the Globe reported.

Derian got his foot in the Hollywood door around 13 years ago, when a Disney representative called about coming to clean their offices while filming a movie starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. From there, he was recommended to other production companies looking to film here.

For “Don’t Look Up,” Derian’s crews are concentrating on the production offices and bathrooms, buildings where props are stored, and construction areas where indoor sets are built (he has employees stationed at four main locations in Braintree, Canton, and Weymouth, he said).

“There’s construction guys building, there’s women painting, there’s other guys putting chairs in and carpets in and glass in,” he said of a set being built. “There’s so much that goes into doing just one scene, so we’re in those places cleaning the bathrooms, wiping down door handles, washing floors — that’s what we do all day.”

While his crews are mostly behind-the-scenes, away from the hubbub that draws curious fans eager to catch a glimpse of the stars, Derian has an employee who is closer to the lights, cameras, and action.

Myesha Auguste, 23, said she was thrilled when Derian mentioned her to Netflix officials as someone who would be good to help out on set.

Day-to-day, Auguste said she works alongside other cleaners, sanitizing certain props or items or tending to changing room tents and holding areas. She can only enter certain “zones” and the work is often done with a device she referred to as a “ray gun.”

“It’s really cool,” she said. “It looks like a big Nerf gun ... you spray it and it just attacks the germs.”

Auguste, who said she wears protective gear constantly on the job, was tight-lipped about what’s happening on the scene. But she has been learning a lot of Hollywood lingo and at times has spotted some of the film’s big stars, if only “in passing.”

“Honestly, this is the first time I’ve done anything like this, so it was very exciting — it still is very exciting — I’m very grateful,” said Auguste, who lives in Berkley. “It’s just a really good atmosphere, I enjoy going to work, and Netflix is really doing their due diligence when it comes to the safety stuff with Covid.”

Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @steveannear.