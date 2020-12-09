‘Toy Story’ plays out in Home Depot as missing Woody toy goes on adventures and finally finds his way home

Did somebody shout, Andy’s coming?
A “Toy Story” Sheriff Woody, left behind by a child, had his own adventure in a Plaistow, N.H., Home Depot after he was found in the store’s parking lot last week.
From masking up to cutting a Christmas tree, Woody did it all while wearing a tiny orange employee apron until he was reunited with his owner Tuesday.
“It’s a lot like a Pixar movie in it of itself, just around the holidays, got to get Woody home for Christmas,” said Connor Ferguson, a Home Depot service desk employee, who first posted pictures of the missing cowboy, told WBZ-TV.
Ferguson’s co-worker Sarah Huberdeau then picked up the storyline, posting photos of Woody’s adventures from mixing paint to working on a computer to posing with a wreath.
“It was just great,” Huberdeau told WBZ. “I mean the reason for doing this was that Woody would find his home and that’s kind of what happened. The associates would come over and say, ‘I’m going to take Woody for a minute and then come back with a new picture.’ It was so much fun.”
The posts, which received over 3,000 shares on Facebook, were successful. The mother of Woody’s owner spotted the posts and recognized it was her son Desmond’s toy.
He was also missing his hat, a characteristic of their toy Woody, Desmond’s father, Jason, told WBZ. And Desmond made sure to bring Woody’s friend, Buzz Lightyear, with him when they went to pick him up from Home Depot.
“He was holding a little Buzz Lightyear and I said, ‘are you here for Woody?’ And he instantly looked at me and had this great big smile,” Huberdeau said.
“One good deed,” Ferguson told the Manchester, N.H., newspaper the Union Leader. “It’s good that we were able to help him out.”
