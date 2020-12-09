Georgia Republicans vow to vote in January, ‘rigged system’ or not, as Democrats steel for a turnout battle

But Newlin’s anger at the state’s voting apparatus doesn’t mean he won’t use that same system again on Jan. 5, the day of two runoff elections that will determine control of the Senate.

“We are all adamant that this election has been a sham,” Newlin, 60, said, repeating the false allegations of fraud Trump himself amplified when he appeared at a rally in Georgia last weekend.

SAVANNAH, Ga. — David Newlin, a charter boat captain who runs fishing tours off the Georgia coast, is apoplectic over the “illegal voting” he believes stole this state — and the whole election — from President Trump.

“We will crawl to the polls if we have to, to vote for Perdue and Loeffler,” Newlin said, referencing the two Republican candidates.

For a full month, Trump has attacked Georgia’s state Republican officials and railed against the reality — now confirmed by two separate recounts — that he lost this typically red state to Democrat Joe Biden by nearly 12,000 votes. That’s triggered a war within the party and left some Republicans worried Trump has withered his supporters’ resolve to vote for Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in next month’s runoffs.

Yet, at campaign events in Georgia in recent days, Trump’s most committed supporters vowed to turn out anyway, suggesting his war on the system and the officials who run it may not necessarily keep them from the polls. And Democrats in the state are not counting on them staying home.

“No coalition group I’ve spoken to, no candidates I’ve spoken to, nobody is thinking that is actually going to happen,” said Abigail Collazo, a Democratic strategist in Georgia. “We are acting and campaigning as though this will be a very, very close race, and every single vote will matter.”

Well aware that the results will hinge on turnout, many Republicans campaigning for the two senators in recent days have been trying to thread a delicate needle: Stoking distrust of November’s results while urging — and in some cases begging — people to vote on Jan. 5 anyway.

“Don’t let anybody tell you not to go vote,” said Representative Doug Collins of Georgia, a Trump ally who spoke before Vice President Mike Pence during a Savannah rally Friday, while also alluding to “problems” in the November election.

Cognitive dissonance has not been an obstacle to very much during the Trump years, and if the crowds who flocked to see Trump and Pence campaign in the state were any indication, the effort is working.

Tammy Prince, of Albany, Ga., fully believes the election disinformation she has seen on right-wing cable channels like Newsmax.

But she also believes this: “We’ve still got to vote,” she said at Trump’s rally in Valdosta on Saturday night.

Democrats, who are working furiously to turn out their own voters, say they aren’t expecting the Republican infighting to depress the party’s turnout.

“I certainly would not rely or depend on that,” said state Rep. Bee Nguyen, a vice chair with the state Democratic Party.

Runoff elections take place in Georgia if no candidate in a race gets a majority of the vote in the general election. They generally favor Republicans, who historically have turned out for runoffs at higher rates than Democrats. In 2018, Georgia’s Republican secretary of state, Brad P. Raffensperger, edged his Democratic opponent by just 0.5 percentage points in the general election but won his runoff by about 4 percentage points when turnout cratered after the midterms. Saxby Chambliss, a former Republican senator from Georgia, won his 2008 runoff by nearly 15 percentage points, five times his margin in the general election.

Republicans are no longer taking that edge for granted. They know the state’s demographics and politics have changed since then and Democrats have built a powerful voter registration and turnout machine, largely through the efforts of Black women activists.

Alarm among Republicans grew last week when two Trump allies, Sidney Powell and Lin Wood, held a “stop the steal” rally outside of Atlanta. They urged the president’s supporters not to vote in the Senate runoffs, which pits Loeffler against the Reverend Raphael Warnock and Perdue against documentary filmmaker Jon Ossoff.

The party has been in damage control mode ever since, creatively finding ways to entertain the delusion that Trump actually won the election, while encouraging people to vote in a system they think was rigged in the contest just a month ago.

Campaigning in Savannah, Pence suggested any problems with the November election would magically evaporate in the January voting.

“David and Kelly will all tell ya, we’re on it this time,” Pence said. “We’re watching. We’re gonna secure our polls, we’re gonna secure our drop boxes.”

It was not clear what improvements he was referring to. He then made an impressively mundane get-out-the-early-vote pitch.

“You can go just about 5 minutes up the road, 65 Billy B. Hair Drive, just past the Shell gas station,” Pence told the crowd. “It’ll be open on the 14th, 9 to 4, Monday through Friday.”

At Trump’s rally at the Valdosta airport, there was an even sharper contrast between the president’s rhetoric and his dutiful efforts to get out the vote. Before the rally, the crowd milled around the tarmac below an enormous television screen urging them to sign up for absentee ballots, a form of voting Trump has railed against.

“They cheated and they rigged our presidential election,” Trump said during a 100-minute speech mostly devoted to such complaints. His supporters shouted down Loeffler and Perdue at certain points, while Trump insulted Raffensperger and the state’s Republican governor, Brian Kemp.

But Trump ultimately said the magic words: “You have to get out and you have to vote.”

The relief among Republicans was palpable.

“He said what he needed to say,” said Brian Robinson, a Republican strategist in Georgia. But he warned that, while Loeffler and Perdue need Trump’s base to turn out for them, they also need the support of moderate Republicans who are frustrated by Trump’s damaging election claims.

Meanwhile, Democrats are seizing on Trump’s involvement in the runoffs in hopes that it will keep their own base motivated.

“The efforts to discredit our election, to overthrow the results, that’s also going to bring new voters out who understand it’s not just about two Senate seats — it’s really a referendum on Trump and those who continue to push forward his agenda, which has been riddled with misinformation,” said Nguyen.

Democrats know they go into the runoffs at a disadvantage: Ossoff was 88,000 votes behind Perdue in November’s general election, and Warnock garnered fewer votes than the combined total of Loeffler and Collins, who also ran in a multi-candidate field in that Senaterace.

They are hoping to gain votes from the 23,000 Georgians who will have turned 18 between the general election and the runoff, and Democrats see signs of promise in early absentee ballot data. So far, 71,000 people who didn’t vote in November have requested absentee ballots, and they are disproportionately young and nonwhite. About 1.6 million people already have applied for absentee ballots and voters of color are returning them at the highest rates.

“We’re phone banking like crazy. We’re text messaging. We’ve got mobile billboards. We’ve got radio ads. We’ve got digital advertising,” said LeWanna Heard-Tucker, the chair of the Democratic committee in Fulton County, which includes Atlanta.

And they are not anticipating Republicans like Sean Polwort, who blames “deep-rooted corruption” and fraud for Trump’s loss, will help them by staying home on Jan. 5.

“I will try to be the first person in line,” Polwort, an employee of a company that makes AR-15 rifles, said at Pence’s event. “We’re scared for our country’s future.”

Jess Bidgood can be reached at Jess.Bidgood@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @jessbidgood.