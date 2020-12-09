Hunter Biden under federal investigation for taxes

The Justice Department’s investigation, centering on potential tax fraud crimes, had been going on at least a year before President-elect Biden announced his candidacy, a person familiar with the matter told the Associated Press.

In a statement released by the president-elect’s transition office, the younger Biden said he learned about the investigation on Tuesday. He did not disclose details of the matter.

WASHINGTON — President-elect Joe Biden’s son Hunter said Wednesday that his “tax affairs” are under federal investigation, putting a renewed spotlight on the questions about his financial dealings that dogged his father’s campaign.

Federal prosecutors reached out to Hunter Biden’s attorneys on Tuesday, the person said. Investigators did not reach out in the weeks prior because of a Justice Department policy surrounding elections that prohibits overt investigative acts.

Advertisement

“I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors,” Hunter Biden said in a statement.

He has long been a target of President Trump and his allies, who have accused him of profiting off his political connections. Trump and his supporters also raised unsubstantiated charges of corruption related to Hunter Biden’s work in Ukraine at the time his father was vice president and leading the Obama administration’s dealings with the Eastern European nation.

The disclosure of the federal investigation led by the US attorney’s office in Delaware comes at an awkward moment for the incoming president, who is assembling his Cabinet. His pick for attorney general could have oversight of the investigation into the new president’s son if it is still ongoing when Biden is sworn in on Jan. 20.

The transition team said in a statement: “President-elect Biden is deeply proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger.’'

Advertisement

Hunter Biden’s attorneys did not immediately return phone messages seeking comment.

Biden’s younger son has been caught up in controversies before. While his father was vice president, Hunter joined the Naval Reserve only to be discharged after testing positive for cocaine in his system, later revealing a years-long struggle with addiction.

He also joined the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma in 2014, sparking concerns about the perceptions of a conflict of interest given the elder Biden was deeply involved in US policy toward Ukraine. A Republican-led Senate investigation did not identify any policies that were directly affected by Hunter Biden’s work.

Associated Press

Trump ‘anxiously awaits’ list of supporters

A Republican congressman who has filed an amicus brief in the Texas lawsuit seeking to overturn the results of the presidential election said Wednesday that Trump is “anxiously awaiting” the list of lawmakers who support the effort.

Representative Mike Johnson of Louisiana said in a letter to fellow House Republicans that Trump called him Wednesday morning “to express his great appreciation for our effort to file an amicus brief in the Texas case on behalf of concerned Members of Congress.”

“He specifically asked me to contact all Republican Members of the House and Senate today and request that all join on to our brief,” Johnson said in the letter. “He said he will be anxiously awaiting the final list to review.”

Advertisement

In the letter, Johnson said he and others are “not seeking to independently litigate the particular allegations of fraud,” but rather are urging the Supreme Court to conduct a “careful, timely review” of the allegations.

The letter comes as Trump has continued to spread misinformation and make false claims about the election. Trump said Wednesday that his campaign will be joining the lawsuit, tweeting, “We will be INTERVENING in the Texas (plus many other states) case. This is the big one. Our Country needs a victory!”

In a statement, Johnson defended the lawsuit and said that most House Republicans, “and countless millions of our constituents across the country, now have serious concerns with the integrity of our election system.”

The purpose of the amicus brief, he added, is “to articulate this concern and express our sincere belief that the great importance of this issue merits a full and careful consideration by the Court.”

Meanwhile, Republican Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, announced Wednesday that he would hold a hearing next week, two days after the electoral college votes on the next president, to examine “irregularities” in the November election.

“I am mindful that many of the issues that have been raised have been, and will continue to be, appropriately resolved in the courts,” Johnson said in a statement. “But the fact remains that a large percentage of the American public does not view the 2020 election result as legitimate because of apparent irregularities that have not been fully examined. That is not a sustainable state of affairs for our country.”

Advertisement

Johnson, a frequent ally of Trump, said the “only way to resolve suspicions is with full transparency and public awareness.”

He said additional details of the Dec. 16 hearing, including witnesses, would be announced later.

Washington Post

Nevada court rejects election results appeal

The Nevada Supreme Court unanimously ruled on Tuesday night to reject an appeal from President Trump’s campaign to overturn the state’s election results, the latest loss in the president’s ongoing legal efforts to have states he did not win declare him victorious.

The 6-0 decision from Nevada’s high court came after a lower court gave a full-scale ruling against the Trump campaign’s efforts in the state last week. Judge James T. Russell of the Nevada District Court ruled Friday that there was no evidence supporting the claims of fraud and wrongdoing made by the campaign in a state that President-elect Joe Biden won by more than 33,000 votes.

In a 40-page order from the Nevada Supreme Court late Tuesday, the justices “affirmed” the decision from Russell and said the court would take no action. The court found that the Trump campaign failed to identify “any unsupported factual findings” in Russell’s decision, with the state’s high court concluding that it had also “identified none.”

“To prevail on this appeal, appellants must demonstrate error of law, findings of fact not supported by substantial evidence or an abuse of discretion in the admission or rejection of evidence by the district court,” the order read. “We are not convinced they have done so.”

Advertisement

The ruling in Nevada concluded a day in which the US Supreme Court denied a last-minute attempt to overturn the results in Pennsylvania, landing one of the most significant blows to Trump ahead of the electoral college’s scheduled meeting on Monday to certify the results for Biden.

The court’s brief order denying a requested injunction from Trump’s allies in Pennsylvania, where Biden won by more than 80,000 votes, did not include any reasoning, nor did it note any dissenting votes, reported The Washington Post’s Robert Barnes and Elise Viebeck. It came on the same day Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a sweeping complaint to the high court asking it to overturn the results in Pennsylvania, as well as in the swing states of Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

Washington Post