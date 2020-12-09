Kennedy delivers farewell speech on House floor: ‘This job has been an honor’

He called on the House to continue to work on the nation’s struggle with inequality, speaking of the inherent contradictions in the American founding story and the movement to rectify them.

“I rise today to say goodbye to this body as my time serving the fourth Congressional District of Massachusetts comes to a close,” he said. “This job has been an honor.”

Outgoing US Representative Joseph P. Kennedy III delivered a farewell address on the floor of the House on Wednesday, thanking his family, staff, constituents, and fellow House members while urging the House to push forward on the work of equity and inclusion.

“Here’s what I know: That we are a complicated and messy country,” he said. “That we violated our founding promises before the ink was dry. We boldly declared ‘We The People’ and promptly defined ‘we’ as rich, white, Protestant, men.”

But Kennedy praised the “slow and stubborn story that every generation shares, a journey to heal those wounds.”

Kennedy spoke as he winds down his fourth and final term in Congress after losing a bruising bid to unseat Senator Ed Markey in the Democratic Senate primary in September. The campaign, which unfolded in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, was contentious, with Kennedy struggling at times to articulate the reasons behind his primary challenge even as Markey cast himself as a seasoned and reliable progressive voice in the Senate.

In October, Kennedy’s campaign disclosed that it improperly spent $1.5 million of donations intended for the general election during the final weeks of the primary race, a clear campaign finance violation. Kennedy apologized and said he “worked to rectify it as expeditiously as possible” after the misappropriation was discovered, reimbursing his campaign to cover the misspent funds.

He’ll be replaced by Representative-elect Jake Auchincloss, who prevailed in a crowded 4th District Democratic primary race before defeating Republican Julie Hall in November.

In the roughly five-minute speech, Kennedy also recalled his early days as a freshman representative, and said he got lost on his first day trying to find the House floor and ended up in a parking garage. He offered thanks to many including his family, staff, and fellow members of the Mass. delegation.

Kennedy’s departure, along with Amy Kennedy’s loss in a New Jersey Congressional race, means 2021 will be a rare year without a member of the Kennedy family in Congress, stretching back to 1946, according to the New York Times.

As he bid farewell to the House, Kennedy also thanked his constituents, “for the trust that you put in me.”

“Thank you for the privilege that you afforded me, I’ll see you back home soon,” he promised.

He left the lectern following his speech to a smattering of applause in the mostly empty House chamber.

Victoria McGrane of the Globe staff contributed to this report.





