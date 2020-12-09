Mass. reports 5,675 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 89 new deaths

The death toll from confirmed cases increased by 89 to 10,922, the Department of Public Health reported.

The seven-day average continued to rise, climbing to 4,791. In recent days, it has reached twice as high as it did during the spring surge. The new cases brought the state’s total to 259,324.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts rose by 5,675 on Wednesday, the second highest tally recorded during the pandemic, as case counts resumed their upward trajectory after a two-day lull.

The agency also said 61,181 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, and 1,576 confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital.

Though the impending rollout of vaccines has raised hopes, the state is in the midst of an alarming second surge of cases.

The public health department also reported that 109,009 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 9.18 million. New antigen tests had been completed for 2,523 people, bringing that total to 287,469.





The state also reported that the seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 5.9 percent. The lowest observed figure for that metric — a number watched closely by state officials — is 0.8 percent.

The state said the rate would be 7.9 percent if the effect of college testing programs - in which asymptomatic people can be tested repeatedly in an effort to rapidly identify new cases - is factored out.

The seven-day average of hospitalized coronavirus patients rose from1,413 to 1,458. The lowest that metric has been is 140.

