Vermont sets up text system for COVID exposure notification

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Health Department is going to begin sending text messages to people who may have come into contact with someone who has COVID-19, an official said.

Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said Tuesday the system is intended to ensure the word gets to people who may have been exposed to the virus as quickly as possible.

The person who was exposed to the virus will provide the cellphone numbers of the people who may have been exposed.