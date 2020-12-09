When can I get a COVID-19 vaccine? How much will it cost? Answers to your questions about Baker’s announcement

Governor Charlie Baker on Wednesday laid out Massachusetts’ estimated COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan, with front-line health workers and long-term care residents and staffers first in line and expecting to open up to the general public in April 2021 and after.
The distribution of COVID-19 vaccines is pending the Food and Drug administration’s emergency use authorization, which is expected in the coming days or weeks. Baker said at a Wednesday press conference that the state expects to receive shipments of COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer and Cambridge-based Moderna.
But if you’re not a health care or long-term care facility worker, or a resident of a long-term care facility, when will you get the vaccine? Here’s what the state is saying, along with answers to some other questions:
Advertisement
December 2020 - January 2021
(In order of priority)
- Clinical and non-clinical health care workers doing direct and COVID-19-facing care
- Long-term care facilities, rest homes, and assisted living facilities
- Police, fire, and emergency medical services
- Congregate care settings, including shelters and corrections
- Home-based health care workers
- Health care workers doing non-COVID-19-facing care
February 2021 - April 2021
(In order of priority)
- Individuals with 2+ comorbidities (high risk for COVID-19 complications)
- Early education, K-12, transit, grocery, utility, food and agriculture, sanitation, public works, and public health workers
- People age 65 and older
- People with one comorbidity
April 2021 and after
- General public
Baker said at a press conference on Wednesday that the phase of the vaccine being available for people under 65 is still “months away” and there are currently many variables being worked out. He added that the distribution of the vaccine will be a long process that plays out over several months, and the timeline could change based on production.
How much will it cost?
Baker said on Wednesday COVID-19 vaccines, once they have received emergency approval from the FDA, will be “free of charge” for all individuals, and insurance companies will not charge out-of-pocket costs or co-payments.
“All health care provider sites that receive COVID-19 vaccine must agree to not charge patients any out-of-pocket fees or deny anyone vaccination services,” the state’s COVID-19 vaccine website said.
Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.