When can I get a COVID-19 vaccine? How much will it cost? Answers to your questions about Baker’s announcement

Governor Charlie Baker on Wednesday laid out Massachusetts’ estimated COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan, with front-line health workers and long-term care residents and staffers first in line and expecting to open up to the general public in April 2021 and after.

The distribution of COVID-19 vaccines is pending the Food and Drug administration’s emergency use authorization, which is expected in the coming days or weeks. Baker said at a Wednesday press conference that the state expects to receive shipments of COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer and Cambridge-based Moderna.

But if you’re not a health care or long-term care facility worker, or a resident of a long-term care facility, when will you get the vaccine? Here’s what the state is saying, along with answers to some other questions: