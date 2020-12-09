A civilian should run the Pentagon, not a retired general

Four years ago, when Donald Trump selected James Mattis to be his first secretary of defense, it was the first time Congress was asked to grant a waiver since former Army chief of staff George Marshall in 1950 had been nominated by Harry Truman.

In 1947, when Congress created the Department of Defense, it enshrined the fundamental principle of civilian control of the military by limiting former commissioned officers from holding the department’s top job. Retired officers would be required to wait 10 years (later changed to seven) before being considered for secretary of defense unless granted a waiver by Congress. The concern was that a former general would be too close to the military, too deficient in the political aspects of the job, and too inclined to do the bidding of the joint chiefs rather than that of the civilian leadership.

President-elect Joe Biden is about to make the mistake again. This week he announced his pick of retired US Army General Lloyd Austin to be the next secretary of Defense. Austin left the military four years ago and, like Mattis and Marshall, would require a waiver to serve.

Congress should refuse to grant it. No matter Austin’s qualifications for the job, the Pentagon needs to be run by a civilian. In an era when the civil-military balance has tipped dangerously in favor of the military, Biden should not move it further in the wrong direction.

In 2017, there was a certain logic for making an exception for Mattis: He would be serving a commander in chief wholly unqualified and uninterested in military affairs. Having an adult in the room would, the argument went, prevent disaster. While Mattis was able to deflect some of Trump’s worst impulses, particularly when it came to the use of military force, his tenure is a lesson in why Congress’s judgment in 1947 was correct.

Civilian control of the military is a fundamental principle of American democracy not only because it keeps the military out of political decision-making, but because it ensures that civilian leaders, who must take into account larger political and strategic considerations, are in charge. Due to the close networks between top military leaders, having a former commissioned officer as secretary of defense could allow the military to exercise disproportionate influence at the Pentagon. This is what happened with Mattis.

During his tenure, the Pentagon adopted a military preference for escalation by steadily increasing air strikes in Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan, which led to a significant increase in civilian casualties in the last. Mattis reduced transparency and accountability, even stopping the release of data on US global military deployments and practically eliminating daily press briefings at the Pentagon. Mattis personally shied away from talking to reporters and, in turn, the American people about what their military was doing around the world. It’s a reluctance apparently shared by Austin, who also rarely spoke to the press.

By relying on military officials with whom he had long-standing relationships and sidelining civilian officials, Mattis also dramatically shifted the civil-military balance. He badly misjudged the politics of the job, standing next to Trump as he signed into a law a discriminatory ban on Muslims entering the country, which gave the military’s imprimatur to a political (and ugly) act.

Would Austin do a better job of balancing these responsibilities? Perhaps. But it’s just as likely that, like Mattis, he would fall back on the instincts developed during his 41 years in the military. Mattis didn’t understand the civilian aspects of the job. There’s little to indicate Austin would be different.

Beyond these obvious challenges, Austin’s background is as a battlefield general and, later, head of US Central Command. These are plum positions in the military, but they don’t necessarily provide the political and administrative skills necessary for running what is one of the world’s largest bureaucracy.

Michèle Flournoy, who was undersecretary of defense for policy under the Obama administration, had been considered the top contender for the job and would have been a far better pick, not only because she has been preparing most of her career for the job but she would have shattered a glass ceiling and become the first woman to run the Department of Defense.

It seems that Biden is reacting to outside pressure to have a Black nominee in one of the top-tier Cabinet jobs (and Austin would be the first Black secretary of Defense). But in order to pacify one group, Biden has alienated others. Perhaps none more important than the ranking Democrat on the Armed Services Committee, Senator Jack Reed of Rhode Island, who, when he voted to give Mattis a waiver to serve, said he would be unwilling to do it again. Now Biden is putting Reed and the 15 other Democrats in the Senate who voted against a waiver for Mattis, on the grounds that it would undermine civilian-military relations, in the uncomfortable position of having to reverse that principled stand.

But above all, Biden is undermining the sacrosanct American democratic notion that it is civilians who are in charge of the military. Having a retired general running the Pentagon has strong symbolic weight. As Peter Feaver, an expert on civil-military affairs noted, “The secretary of defense is the person in government who embodies civilian control 24-7. . . . That it is a civilian face, wearing civilian clothes, receiving salutes and courtesies from uniformed personnel, is a powerful visible symbol of civilian control.” Giving the secretary of defense job to yet another retired general will badly undermine that principle. Austin may be a good man and a fine general, but he is the wrong person for the job.

Michael A. Cohen’s column appears regularly in the Globe. Follow him on Twitter @speechboy71.