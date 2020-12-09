In reckless election fight, GOP wages war on our country

According to a Washington Post survey reported in Sunday’s Globe, 220 of the 249 Republican members of Congress continued to remain silent regarding Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election, and another two considered Donald Trump the winner. Conventional wisdom and myriad talking heads seem to think that these Republicans are so fearful of the terrible tweeting thumbs of Trump that they must remain mute lest the tempestuous one unleash his wrath — and that of his base — on them. So these Republicans must bide their time until the storm passes and they can once again find their tongues and spines.

Are these supposed representatives of the people such cowards? Have they all lost the courage of their convictions — the ones they convinced their voters that they had? Or did they lack such convictions to begin with?

After all the destruction Trump has brought to our institutions of democracy and all the outrages he has visited upon our sensibilities, it is high time we consider that, for these men and women in Congress, he is doing precisely what they approve of, and that they are not quivering cowards but rather full-throated supporters of his actions. That goes as well for any elected conservative who keeps quiet; their silence makes them complicit.

William Miller

Roslindale





We wait out this moral turpitude

Only 27 congressional Republicans openly acknowledge the election victory of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, and it is not out of conviction that this is the case. If it were, their collective mental agility would be drawn into question. No, this is a matter of convenience. Political convenience and fear of the paper tiger they have made of the incumbent have placed them in the moral and ethical turpitude in which they reside.

What can we do?

The solution lies with these elected officials. All we can do is wait it out. Yet once clear of this political miasma, let us go forth with more discernment.

The refusal to acknowledge this legitimate election, perhaps the most regulated and verified in American history, is moral cowardice pure and simple. Are these people fit to be reelected? You decide.

James R. Weiss

Salem





‘Someone’s going to get hurt’

Re “Armed protesters gather at Mich. election chief’s home” (Page A9, Dec. 8): One word from Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, and this kind of dangerous, violent, and outrageous behavior, which has been going on since Joe Biden was declared president-elect on Nov. 7, would stop. As Gabriel Sterling, Georgia’s voting system manager, said on Dec. 1, “Someone’s going to get hurt, someone’s going to get shot, someone’s going to get killed, and it’s not right.“

Sterling urged Donald Trump to “stop inspiring people to commit potential acts of violence,” and, addressing GOP senators, the Georgia official said, “you have not condemned this language or these actions. . . . We need you to step up. And if you are going to take a position of leadership, show some.”

What if Hillary Clinton had acted this way in 2016? After all, she won the popular vote.

How will history look upon McConnell and the more than 220 members of Congress who will not acknowledge the outcome of the recent election? I do not think the word patriot will be used. I guess shame does not matter to McConnell.

Susan Maltz

Arlington





Those Trump rallies aren’t funny anymore

Watching Saturday night’s Donald Trump rally tells me it’s long past time to stop chuckling at people chanting, “Lock them up” or “Stop the steal.” Sure, people at his rallies are out for a bad idea of a good time. But what are the rest of us doing? We’re sitting on our couches, watching. Haven’t we done enough of that?

I’m guilty of having spent four years watching nightly news and my favorite commentators, convinced that my vigilance keeps democracy intact. It doesn’t. I’m merely being entertained.





I’m no sociologist, but maybe one road to power is through a citizenry of passive viewers. Someone gets in front of enough crowds, captures people’s attention, and persuades them to do something supposedly fun that’s borderline violent. They act. We watch.

Our fellow Americans misbehaving for a while might be nothing serious, as long as we keep track of them until the next election. What if that’s not enough? How do we learn what to do, and when?

Tom Martorelli

Winthrop





A lesson by way of Orwell

In George Orwell’s novel “1984,” which was written in 1949, we’re shown how successful manipulation of the mind can produce chilling results. In his afterword to the novel, written in 1961, Erich Fromm writes that a “person is no longer saying the opposite of what he thinks, but he thinks the opposite of what is true . . . and he feels free because there is no longer any awareness of the discrepancy between truth and falsehood.”

Perhaps this would explain why such a large percentage of the people who voted for Donald Trump still believe the election was rigged and the coronavirus is a hoax.

Richard Goldberg

Beverly