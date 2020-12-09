What’s next for Joe Kennedy III?

That the political viability of a Kennedy is in question shows how much the ground is shifting. And it’s not because of Kennedy’s disappointing September primary loss to Senator Edward J. Markey. It’s because of his pedigree — rich, white, male, and rooted in the legacy of a famous Irish-American family. What once was an advantage on every front looks less appealing today, making it harder to figure out Kennedy’s next political move, should he want to make one.

What does the next generation of political leadership look like in Massachusetts — and is there a place in it for outgoing Representative Joseph P. Kennedy III?

As Kennedy noted in his farewell speech Wednesday, America’s founders first defined the “we” in “We the People” as “rich, white, Protestant men.” Each generation, he said, “expands the definition of ‘we.’ ” Today, the consequences of expansion are playing out in Democratic politics across the country. In California, Governor Gavin Newsom is under pressure to appoint a woman of color to the Senate to replace Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. In Virginia, Terry McAuliffe wants his old job back as governor. But as Politico reports, with two Black female candidates already in the field, activists are telling him this is not the right time to recycle another aging white guy.

In Massachusetts, Representative Ayanna Pressley, who was first elected in 2018, is reportedly thinking about a future Senate run. Would Kennedy want to go up against the first Black woman to represent Massachusetts in Congress? Probably not. In fact, Pressley’s ambition explains why he took on Markey in the first place.

Kennedy’s name now comes up as a possible candidate for attorney general should that seat open. But so far, he’s giving no hint of future plans beyond a desire to devote himself to his young family. Philip Johnston, a longtime Democratic activist with ties to the Kennedy family, said that one of the Kennedy burdens is “they are always expected to be running for office.” He predicts Joe Kennedy will get involved in health and poverty issues and is “not actively seeking an office to run for.”

Kennedy’s loss to Markey was a national story, billed as the end of Camelot. But it could be the best thing that happened, allowing him to stake out an identity less tied to the family legacy.

Since his loss, Kennedy has been the model of a gracious loser, and instead of slinking away, he selectively embraced some causes that matter to him. He rallied with others to support Gerly Adrien, Everett’s only Black city councilor, after she was harassed by colleagues. He attended the opening of Boston’s first nonprofit pediatric practice, on Albany Street. And he filed a bill with Representative Richard Neal of Springfield that calls for an overhaul of federal safety standards at soldiers homes.

Still, speculation about his future plays out against the big picture of political change in Massachusetts. Pressley’s political success, and that of other women of color, has led to predictions about the demise of the Irish-American pol who dominated the scene for so long.

Can it really be over for them? “I think there is a place for the white, Irish male; but interestingly enough, the candidate you just described will be an underdog in Massachusetts, and especially in Boston,” said Michael McCormack, a former Boston city councilor. “It was a great run for the Kennedys, Murphys, and McCormacks. But does anyone really not believe that Marty Walsh is the last white, Irish male mayor of Boston?”

Asked about Kennedy’s future, Rachael Rollins, the first woman of color to win election as Suffolk County district attorney, said, “Do I think he’s going to be head of the NAACP? No.” But describing Kennedy as “a really powerful ally and advocate,” Rollins, who supported Markey in the primary, said, “I believe the Democratic Party needs as many smart, thoughtful, and hardworking politicians as it can get.”

It’s not the end of the Irish politician, said Rollins. It’s a time for adapting, and for understanding what this country is reckoning with.

The candidate who gets that has a political future in Massachusetts.

