A White House that looks like America

Jennifer O’Malley Dillon moves from Biden’s campaign manager to deputy chief of staff, and Janet Yellen — who ably headed the Federal Reserve Bank under Obama — will be secretary of the Treasury.

President-elect Joe Biden made history by choosing Senator Kamala Harris of California as the first female vice president. Now he is filling Cabinet posts and critical presidential staff openings with other women who possess strong credentials and pertinent experience.

The Office of Management and Budget is to be overseen by Neera Tanden, a controversial appointment given her Wall Street connections, which may derail the required Senate confirmation. Biden’s communications team is exclusively female, and the world press has taken note of all this will mean for the next four years.

Advertisement

By comparison, Trump’s Cabinet in 2020 has four women, Elaine Chao (Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell’s wife) is secretary of Transportation; Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, CIA chief Gina Haspel, and Jovita Carranza, head of the Small Business Administration.

Rhode Island is a shamelessly Democratic state, but feminists here still depend on Republican support for challenging legislative successes (like the recent Rhode Island Reproductive Health Care Act codifying Roe v. Wade.) In interviews, Rhode Islanders across the political spectrum predictably support Biden’s historic recruitment of women. (Rhode Island’s GOP appointed the first female minority leader — the late, powerful, and respected Lila Sapinsley — almost a half-century ago.)

Barbara Colt, of Warwick, an advocate and retired health administrator, is often called “the mother of the Rhode Island women’s movement.” She underscored the qualifications of Biden’s appointees and stressed how “overdue” female perspective at the Cabinet level has been.

Don Angelo of Smithfield, a right-leaning moderate and immediate past president of the Rhode Island Sons and Daughters of Italy (the addition of “Daughters” happened under his watch, and with his ardent support) said women in federal leadership positions, “is a long time coming.” Angelo is waiting for “when it won’t be news but something to be expected.”

Advertisement

I have collaborated with Angelo for years, trying — unsuccessfully — to get the Rhode Island Sons and Daughters of Italy to consider more women for their Verrazzano Award. Of 47 annual awards since 1962 — including to the late Vincent A. “Buddy” Cianci Jr., who served prison time for mayoral malfeasance, and former governor Edward DiPrete, once imprisoned for financial transgressions — only two women were recognized, over 40 years ago. So male felons are honored as scores of female heroes are ignored.

Vanessa Cooley, a retired statewide administrator for the Rhode Island Department of Education and civil rights advocate observed that “these appointments are not glad-handed based on connections. These women achieved prominence through education, experience, hard work, and results. Highlighting their gender proves only that sexism — like racism — is alive and detrimental to our nation.”

Rhode Island was the first state to embrace statehood and the last to ratify the Constitution. The most Catholic state in the nation, Rhode Island is surprisingly feminist and bravely supports “women in charge.” The state exuded voter enthusiasm for Biden in November and support for his appointments from community leaders underscores the state’s approval.

This may please Rhode Island’s first female governor, Gina Raimondo, a Harvard graduate, former state treasurer, and respected venture capitalist who was said to have Biden’s attention since she was first interviewed for the vice-presidential slot months ago. Raimondo demurred on consideration as Biden’s Health and Human Services secretary. This week the governor nominated two women to the Rhode Island Supreme Court — Superior Court judge Melissa Long, who would be the first Black justice on the court, and Senate Judiciary chairwoman Erin Lynch Prata. If confirmed, the court will be a female majority.

Advertisement

It has been a long (and often lonely) road. The adage that “Whatever women do they must do twice as well as men to be thought half as good,” may still be true, but so is its sequel: " … fortunately for women, this is not difficult.”

Former Providence mayor Joseph Paolino Jr. who was ambassador to Malta under president Bill Clinton, wisely observed that in making these top aide appointments, “Biden is just keeping his promise: His White House is finally going to look like America!”

Yes, finally.

Mary Ann Sorrentino is a freelance columnist who writes from Cranston, R.I.