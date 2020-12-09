Home of the Week: A Mission Hill condo with low energy costs, commanding view

Year built 2020

Square feet 1,477

Bedrooms 3

Baths 2 full

Water/sewer Public

Fee $345 per month (estimated)

Taxes $10,232 (estimated)

Here’s a calculation that’s valuable: PH +PV + ASHP = $500.

Here the explainer: The passive house concept (PH) of energy conservation that’s embedded in this condo and an air source heat pump (ASHP) combined with rooftop solar panels (PV) means costs for both cooling and heating could total just $500 a year, according to the developer. In contrast, the cost for heating with oil would be about $1,774, the state estimates.

Positioned on the fourth floor of a six-unit Mission Hill condo, this unit features an open floor plan. The kitchen and the living/dining area are awash in sunlight from triple-glazed windows with unblocked views of the neighborhood, including Parker Hilltop Urban Wild and the woodsy side of McLaughlin Playground.

The kitchen is snuggled into a corner of the open area. It is cordoned off, broadly speaking, by an island with cabinetry, quartz counters, and seating for three. The kitchen’s Shaker-style cabinets are white, the counters are quartz, the backsplash is a white beveled subway tile, and the appliances are stainless steel, including the smooth-topped stove, which is powered by the sun: It’s electric.

The expansive living/dining area occupies the space closest to the windows. Throughout the unit the flooring is hardwood in a natural tone. Recessed lighting assists the natural light. Twelve inches of insulation keeps the air-conditioning and the heat in and the city noise out.

The unit’s three bedrooms are down the hall. The owner’s suite offers the perfect space for a bedroom between two windows with muntins in the top sashes that makes them look as if they came from a New England farmhouse. Two closets sit behind double doors, and a ceiling fixture with a drum shade lights the space. The adjoining bath features large-format, textured-ebony tiles that run from the shower across the floor. The single vanity has white cabinetry and a white and gray quartz counter. The suite is roughly 200 square feet.

The remaining two bedrooms vary in size, and one is set up as an office. Both have a single window. The second full bath is elegant in white, with wavy tiles in the shower that add a touch of texture, a single vanity with white cabinetry and a white and gray quartz counter, and a tile floor. The bronze shower frame adds a pop of color.

Back in the hallway, the unit offers a laundry closet with a full-size washer and dryer.

Interior stairs lead to a landing and a windowed door to the private roof deck. The condo has a deeded parking space in a carport.

Mark Savage of Coldwell Banker Realty in Brookline has the listing.

See more photos of the home below:

A look at the dining area and kitchen. Craig Cole Enterprises Co.

The private deck. Craig Cole Enterprises Co.

The living area. Craig Cole Enterprises Co.

Another view of the living area. Craig Cole Enterprises Co.

The dining area. Craig Cole Enterprises Co.

The office. Craig Cole Enterprises Co.

The dining and living areas share an open layout with the kitchen. Craig Cole Enterprises Co.

The third bedroom. Craig Cole Enterprises Co.

The primary bedroom. Craig Cole Enterprises Co.

The primary bedroom's en-suite bath. Craig Cole Enterprises Co.

The second bedroom. Craig Cole Enterprises Co.

