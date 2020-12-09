Bruins valued at $1 billion, good for fifth wealthiest in NHL, according to Forbes

The Detroit Red Wings, the other Original Six franchise, came in at No. 8 with a $775 million valuation.

Forbes’ $1 billion valuation slotted the Bruins No. 5 among the league’s 31 franchises, the same spot as last year, leaving the club behind only the New York Rangers ($1.65 billion), Toronto Maple Leafs ($1.5 billion), Montreal Canadiens ($1.34 billion) and Chicago Blackhawks ($1 billion).

Business remains at a standstill for the Bruins amid the pandemic, but the Black-and-Gold franchise remains valued at $1 billion, according to the annual analysis of the NHL that Forbes published on Wednesday.

The top five clubs, representing 16 percent of the 31 franchises, collected nearly 25 percent of the league’s gross revenue of $4.4 billion. Meanwhile, according to Forbes, the other 26 teams (84 percent) generated losses of $50 million, for an average drop of just under $2 million per franchise.

The overall revenue of $4.4 billion represented a drop of some 14 percent from the prior season.

All 31 teams saw overall regular-season revenue drop to zero during the last month, when the pandemic forced the league to shut down and eventually cancel the remaining 15 percent of games on the schedule.

The amount of unrealized revenue only increased in the postseason when the league was forced to hold all of its playoff games in empty buildings in Toronto and Edmonton.

Per Forbes, in a normal playoff season, with 16 cities qualifying for the opening round, clubs rake in an additional $200 million. It cost the league tens of millions of dollars to design, construct, and operate the two playoff bubbles, according to commissioner Gary Bettman, but the move enabled the Lords of the Boards to collect broadcast revenue from US and Canadian rightsholders, sparing the league what would have been an even greater financial hit had the postseason been cancelled.

The 31 NHL teams annually collect $20 million each from national TV rightsholders – a figure, Forbes noted, that pales mightily in comparison to the $260 million the networks pay to every NFL team each year. The NFL haul means each team is guaranteed a profit every season before selling a single ticket.

Overall, the financial impact of the pandemic dropped the average value of each franchise by two percent, or some $12 million, to a $653 million. According to Forbes, it’s the first time the average has fallen since 2001, which was prior to the league instituting a salary cap for the start of the 2005-06 season.

The NHL has not announced when it will commence play for the 2020-21 season, but rumors on Wednesday continued to fuel hope that regular-season games could begin on Jan. 13, with the regular season trimmed back from 82 to 56 games. That rollback, if instituted, again will deliver a considerable blow to the league’s bottom line.

With the US and Canada experiencing a fierce surge in the coronavirus pandemic in recent weeks, it’s all but a guarantee that play, if it begins in about a month, will resume with no fans allowed in the building.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.