As the coronavirus rages again, cancellations, postponements abound

The regular-season football finale between No. 7 Cincinnati and No. 18 Tulsa has been canceled because of COVID-19 cases and contact tracing within the Bearcats’ program.

The latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The teams are scheduled to play in the AAC title game on Dec. 19. Both teams have perfect league records.

The winner of Saturday’s game in Tulsa would have hosted the title game. Now, the host will be the team that's ranked higher in the College Football Playoff rankings being released Tuesday, per the American’s tiebreaking procedure. Last week, Cincinnati was No. 7 and Tulsa was No. 24.

***

West Virginia’s men’s basketball home opener scheduled for Wednesday against Robert Morris was canceled because of COVID-19 protocols within the Colonials’ program. The 11th-ranked Mountaineers are set to play next at home Sunday against No. 19 Richmond.

***

USA Diving postponed the 2021 World Cup trials because of a spike in COVID-19 cases. The event was scheduled for next week in Greensboro, N.C.

The governing body said it is working on potential contingency plans. Options include holding another qualifying event on a different date or choosing the American team in other ways.

In the statement, USA Diving officials say they remain confident they will find a viable solution to field the best team they can for April’s 2021 FINA World Cup.

“This decision was not made lightly,” USA Diving President Lee Michaud said. “But after receiving feedback from public health professionals, our athletes, coaches and other individuals, we felt it was in the best interests of our community’s health to refrain from traveling and coming together at this time.”

***

South Carolina canceled a men’s basketball game against Wofford on Thursday and paused team activities because of positive COVID-19 tests within the program.

South Carolina said it will test the team again Wednesday. The Gamecocks last played Saturday night, losing to 10th-ranked Houston, 77-67. The school said the status of future games will be determined once subsequent test results are back.

***

A positive COVID-19 test within UNLV’s men’s basketball program caused the Runnin’ Rebels to cancel their home game with Eastern Washington on Wednesday.

Eastern Washington was notified of the test before traveling to Las Vegas from Eugene, Oregon, after playing the Ducks Monday night. The Eagles instead flew back to Spokane.

Eastern Washington had two previous games canceled due to positive tests at Northwest and Montana Tech.

***

East Tennessee State will not allow fans at any athletic event through Dec. 27 after consulting with the university’s medical response team and both local health care experts and local officials.

Dr. Brian Noland, the university president, said it will evaluate regional COVID-19 data at the end of the month about future events.

ETSU originally had planned to allow for 10% capacity at Freedom Hall, where its men’s basketball team plays.

The announcement comes after ETSU postponed Tuesday night's game against UNC-Asheville because of COVID-19-related issues in the Buccaneers' program.

***

No. 8 Indiana canceled Tuesday’s practice and has paused all football-related activities because of an increase in COVID-19 cases within the program.

The announcement came about five hours after Purdue announced it also had canceled Tuesday’s practice to “evaluate the results of recent COVID-19 testing.”

The in-state rivals are scheduled to play Saturday for the Old Oaken Bucket. Indiana officials said no decision has yet been made about the game.

Indiana said in a statement that all players, coaches and Tier 1 staff members had PCR tests.

“The health and safety of our students, coaches and staff is paramount,” Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson said. “In consultation with our medical experts, we decided this is the appropriate decision at this time. We will continue to assess the situation moving forward.”

Indiana (6-1, No. 12 CFP) has clinched the No. 2 seed in the Big Ten East and would qualify for next week’s conference championship game if No. 4 Ohio State (5-0, No. 4) is deemed ineligible because it failed to meet the league’s minimum requirement of playing at least six games to qualify.

***

The No. 2 Baylor men’s basketball team will play its home opener Wednesday, a night later than scheduled and against a different opponent than planned.

The Bears will play Stephen F. Austin Wednesday night, replacing Tuesday night’s scheduled game against Nicholls State that was canceled after COVID-19 issues in the Colonels programs.

Baylor has also added a Dec. 15 home game against Tarleton State. That replaces a canceled game at Seton Hall that had been scheduled Nov. 29.

Baylor has played only one of the first six games on its initial schedule. With the two additions, along with games against Louisiana-Lafayette and Washington in Las Vegas, the Bears have replaced four of the five canceled games.

The only game played as scheduled was an 82-69 win over No. 5 Illinois last Wednesday in Indianapolis, where Baylor’s planned matchup against No. 1 Gonzaga was scrapped 90 minutes before tipoff Saturday because of two positive tests in the Bulldogs’ traveling party, including one player.

***

The Washington Nationals laid off 18 full-time employees from their business operations staff, citing the coronavirus pandemic’s economic effect on the sport.

The 2019 World Series champions said Tuesday they also are eliminating most of the vacant jobs they planned to fill in the coming months.

The team will end a partial furlough for business-side employees who remain with the Nationals and restore their full salaries next year.

***

DePaul said its men’s basketball game against No. 9 Villanova on Dec. 14 has been postponed.

The announcement from the school Tuesday followed one by the Big East that said the Blue Demons would not play Seton Hall on Friday.

DePaul has paused team activities because of positive COVID-19 tests in the program. The Blue Demons have yet to play a game in a season that was scheduled to open two weeks ago.

Seven games have been postponed or canceled, including one at Iowa State that got called off shortly before tipoff on Sunday. Games against Western Illinois, Chicago State and Alcorn State were canceled, and one against Northern Illinois scheduled for Dec. 3 was postponed.

***

NASCAR already has started adjusting the 2021 calendar.

The first three races of the season, which begins Feb. 14 with the Daytona 500, all will be held in Florida now.

NASCAR shifted the February race scheduled for Fontana, Calif., to the road course at Daytona International Speedway. It swapped the Fontana date to make it the second race of the season and follow the Daytona 500 at the same track.

The race at Homestead-Miami Speedway originally scheduled as the second event of the year was moved into Fontana’s original slot and will be run Feb. 28.

Homestead said its race weekend will have limited spectators. NASCAR said the schedule after Homestead will continue as previously announced with the fourth race of the season.

***

Swimming Canada is changing the way its athletes qualify for next year’s Olympic team.

It plans to limit the number of competitors at its trials by making it an invitational event. A maximum of 20 places per Olympic event will be offered at the trials scheduled for April 7-11 in Toronto.

Each event will be held as a timed final over two 10-lane heats, with dedicated warm-up and cooldown periods before and after each event.

Swimming Canada will post on its website an initial ranked list of 30 swimmers per Olympic event who are eligible to be invited to the trials by Dec. 22. The first round of invitations will be sent Jan. 6.

The Canadian open-water trials scheduled for April 17-18 on Grand Cayman island have been canceled. Instead, positions for Canada’s final spots in the FINA Olympic marathon swim qualifier in Fukuoka, Japan, on May 29-30 will be determined at the pool trials.

Canada’s high performance director John Atkinson says that if the COVID-19 pandemic improves significantly, the trials format may be reviewed. However, he says more athletes won’t be invited to the trials.

***

Texas said all football activities for the No. 23 Longhorns remain on pause “out of an abundance of caution” after the school previously announced that three players and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19 following a game at Kansas State.

Texas (6-3, 5-3 Big 12) is scheduled to play at Kansas on Saturday. That game had originally been set for Nov. 21 before it was postponed due to virus issues within the Jayhawks' program.

Texas had said the players and staffers who tested positive on Sunday had passed pre-game testing and were allowed to travel to Kansas State. It hasn’t identified the players and staffers who tested positive after the team returned to Austin following the Longhorns’ 69-31 victory.

***

The Big East Conference has switched a couple of opening night men’s basketball games because of COVID-19-related concerns.

St. John’s is now scheduled to visit Seton Hall on Friday at the Prudential Center in Newark. The game will start at 4:30 p.m. Eastern and be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

St. John’s was originally scheduled to welcome UConn back into the Big East on Friday in Storrs, Conn., and Seton Hall was to host DePaul. But UConn and DePaul are both dealing with COVID-19 issues.

DePaul announced Tuesday it was pausing all team activities this week following positive COVID-19 tests involving its program, two days after a similar announcement from UConn.

Also, the start time of Friday’s Villanova-Georgetown game has been changed from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.



