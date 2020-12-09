Despite new restrictions, Mass. high schools will get to decide if they will play basketball, hockey on local level

Despite Governor Charlie Baker’s announcement Tuesday that he will roll back the state’s reopening process to Phase 3, Step 1, decisions on playing basketball and hockey remain at the local level.

New guidance regarding sports participation is expected later this week, according to an e-mail from EAA chief of staff Sarah Wallach shared with the Globe.

“We will be issuing a fresh Phase III, Step 1 guidance that will apply to sports this week,” wrote Wallach. “At this point, I can confirm that it will reduce indoor facility capacity to 40 [percent] and outdoor spectator limits will be reduced to 50 [percent]. There may be an update to the mask exemption for certain low risk sports, but I’ll know more in the next 24 hours. Please tell everyone to ignore the Phase III, Step 1 guidance document that is on the [EEA] website.”