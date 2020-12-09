Few among Patriots, Rams looking back on previous Super meeting

Almost two years ago, at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Gilmore ended the Los Angeles Rams’ potentially game-tying drive by jumping up and picking off a pass from quarterback Jared Goff late in the fourth quarter. The Patriots took possession and went on to the franchise’s sixth, and Gilmore’s first, Super Bowl title.

“It took a lot of hard work to get there, to those big moments,” Gilmore recalled Monday. “It’s just a big moment that you always remember.”

On one of the walls inside Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore’s house is a photograph of his game-sealing interception from Super Bowl LIII.

Advertisement

“That was one of the best parts of my career, playing in that game against those guys,” Gilmore said.

On Thursday, the teams are set to meet for the first time since. Gilmore doesn’t view Super Bowl LIII as anything more than just a memory.

“I don’t think it’s nothing bigger than that,” he said.

Much has changed for the Patriots since February 2019. Only 18 members of New England’s current 53-man roster were a part of that Super Bowl victory. Quarterback Tom Brady is gone, tight end Rob Gronkowski is gone, kicker Stephen Gostkowski is gone, and wide receiver Julian Edelman remains on injured reserve.

The secondary has largely stayed intact, with Gilmore, J.C. Jackson, Jonathan Jones, Devin McCourty, and Jason McCourty still on the team. But Gilmore views Thursday’s game as its own entity.

“It’s a new year,” Gilmore said. “It’ll be a big opportunity for us.”

Things look a little different for the Rams, too. Twenty-one players who played in Super Bowl LIII are still on team, most notably Goff, wide receiver Robert Woods, and defensive tackle Aaron Donald. Coach Bill Belichick acknowledged there’s “some carryover offensively,” and was quick to point out wide receiver Cooper Kupp — who missed Super Bowl LIII while on injured reserve — will also be back in the fold.

Advertisement

“Offensively, it’s a lot of the core things that we saw a couple years ago,” Belichick said. “But [coach] Sean [McVay’s] broadened the offense. He’s brought in some different things and, of course, we’re seeing Kupp in this game. We didn’t see him two years ago. He certainly makes a big difference.”

Kupp has 74 receptions for 836 yards and two touchdowns this season. He is Goff’s most popular target, with Woods (71 receptions) a close second.

Belichick also noted that the Rams changed both their defensive coordinator (Wade Phillips to Brandon Staley) and special teams coordinator (John Fassel to John Bonamego).

“I’d say, there’s some pretty significant changes there in two of the phases,” Belichick said.

Given the number of personnel changes, neither Belichick nor McVay took too close of a look at the film from Super Bowl LIII, instead leaning more on recent tape. Still, McVay said there was plenty to be learned from the experience, even if he tries to keep those memories in the past.

“It was a very humbling night for myself,” he said. “You can’t dwell on it. It’s about how you move forward, how you transition. That’s the biggest game I’ve ever been a part of as a coach.

“I didn’t think that I did nearly a good enough job for our football team to give us a chance to be crowned world champs, but that really doesn’t have anything to do with how you move forward into the next season or, now, two years removed from that.”

Advertisement

Gunner Olszewski is finding his form as a punt returner, returning one 58 yards against Arizona two weeks ago and totaling 145 yards, plus a touchdown, across three punts Sunday against the Chargers. Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty

Olszewski honored

Wide receiver Gunner Olszewski was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance Sunday afternoon. Against the Chargers, Olszewski returned three punts for 145 yards, including one for a touchdown. He is the second Patriot so honored this season, as kicker Nick Folk won after his game-winning field goals against the New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals . . . The following 14 Patriots are questionable for Thursday’s game: Linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (groin), defensive tackles Adam Butler (shoulder) and Byron Cowart (back), safety Kyle Dugger (toe), kicker Nick Folk (back), defensive tackle Lawrence Guy (shoulder), tight end Ryan Izzo (hamstring, hand, neck), Jackson (hip, knee), running back Jakob Johnson (knee), cornerback Jonathan Jones (neck), guard Shaq Mason (calf), quarterback Cam Newton (abdomen), specialist Matthew Slater (knee), and running back J.J. Taylor (quadricep). All except Taylor played Sunday against the Chargers. Jones left the game with an injury and did not return … The Patriots signed defensive back Dayan Lake to their practice squad. Lake, who went undrafted in April, played four seasons of college football at BYU. In October, he was drafted by the Conquerors of The Spring League, a development league.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.