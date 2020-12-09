NFL stands behind playing Tuesday despite positive COVID-19 test

“The same exact process was followed in this case as we do in every case and we made that determination, again, using the same group of people and the same process,” Sills said in a conference call with reporters. “And the fact that we were able to do it fairly quickly is not reflective of a lack of thoroughness of the process. It’s just simply the amount of data that was available to be sorted through allowed us to do that.”

The game was played as scheduled after Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant tested positive for the novel coronavirus at the stadium beforehand.

Allen Sills , the NFL’s chief medical officer, said Wednesday that the league followed its usual procedures before determining that it believed the Baltimore Ravens’ game against the Dallas Cowboys could be played safely Tuesday night.

Sills did not specify Bryant’s involvement but said the player in question already was on the field for pregame warm-ups by the time the NFL was notified of an initial inconclusive test result. Sills said the contact-tracing process after the subsequent positive test result “was a very straightforward review simply because there were very few contacts identified by the [tracking-device] data.”

The league knew that all other players on the field had tested negative, Sills said.

“We took all of the data that we had at hand and made the safest possible decision,” Sills said. “All interactions are not created equal when it comes to risk.”

Bryant tested positive at M&T Bank Stadium and was ruled ineligible for the game — which Baltimore won, 34-17 — removed from the team setting and put in isolation under NFL protocols, according to a person familiar with the situation. His test taken Tuesday morning under the league’s daily testing program was inconclusive, and a rerun of that test also was inconclusive, according to that person.

Bryant was seen and photographed interacting with others on the field before the game. But league medical officials have said the NFL makes its classifications of high-risk close contacts based on the proximity and length of interactions, whether masks were worn, and how much ventilation was involved. In this case, the pregame activity occurred outdoors, and the NFL determined that none of Bryant’s interactions qualified under its criteria. Under NFL protocols, any players or others classified as high-risk close contacts are placed in mandatory five-day quarantine.

Denver’s A.J. Bouye suspended six games for PEDs

A.J. Bouye’s six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances caps a disheartening first season in Denver for the eight-year veteran and leaves the Broncos without their top three cornerbacks.

Bouye received the supplement in question from the same medical professional that led to Will Fuller and Bradley Roby of the Houston Texans getting suspended for six games last week, KOA NewsRadio in Denver reported. Fuller and Roby said last week they had been assured the product was safe, but it turned out to contain a substance on the league’s banned list.

Bouye’s suspension cuts short a disappointing season in Denver, where he missed four games with a shoulder injury and another with a concussion, plus parts of two other games when he got hurt. He finished 2020 with just 23 tackles and seven pass breakups, and will miss the first two games of the 2021 season.

Bouye was acquired from Jacksonville in the offseason for a seventh-round pick. Including roster bonuses, he was making about $10.3 million this season and was set to earn nearly $12 million next season.

Daniel Jones won’t commit to playing on Sunday

While saying his injured right hamstring was feeling better, New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones scrambled when asked whether he would be able to play this weekend against the Arizona Cardinals.

Giants coach Joe Judge said earlier Wednesday he was optimistic Jones would be able to return after missing last weekend’s game in Seattle, but that he has to show he can protect himself before he will be allowed to play Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

Jones practiced on a limited basis Wednesday as the Giants (5-7) held a walk-through workout to start preparations for the Cardinals (6-6). The second-year player said he has tested his hamstring in some drills with trainers, and his job for the rest of the week is doing everything he can to get ready.

Veteran backup Colt McCoy, who played in the win over Seattle, would get the start again if Jones is not ready.

Also Wednesday, the NFL moved the Cleveland-New York Giants game on Dec. 20 from Sunday afternoon into prime time, flexing out the original night game, San Francisco-Dallas, to 1 p.m. The New York Jets at Los Angeles Rams matchup also switches to 4:05 p.m. on Fox.

Mixed bag on diversity report

The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport at Central Florida assigned an overall B-minus grade for the NFL in its annual diversity report, with a B-plus for racial hiring and a C for gender hiring. The league headquarters received an A-plus in racial hiring and a B in gender hiring, with lead report author Richard Lapchick praising the NFL for steps such as expanding the Rooney Rule with a resolution calling for draft picks to reward organizations which develop minority coaches and front-office executives to fill leadership positions at other teams. Teams, however, were hit hard: A D-plus for head coaches, a D for team CEOs or presidents, and an F for GMs or the principal person in charge, with Miami general manager Chris Grier and Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry as the only GMs of color to start the season. Gender-hiring grades also lagged, with teams receiving an F for CEOs or presidents and team senior administration . . . Pittsburgh activated running back James Conner off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Conner missed each of Pittsburgh’s last two games, including an upset loss to Washington on Monday in which the Steelers managed 21 yards on 14 carries, the franchise’s lowest single-game rushing total since 1970. Conner is expected to be in the starting lineup when Pittsburgh (11-1) visits surging Buffalo (9-3) on Sunday night . . . Christian McCaffrey, Carolina’s 2019 All-Pro running back who has already missed nine games with a high ankle sprain and a shoulder sprain, was limited in practice with a new injury to his thigh. Panthers coach Matt Rhule said McCaffrey tweaked his thigh last week during private workouts, and said “we’ll see if he’s available to play” Sunday against Denver . . . New York Jets rookie wide receiver Denzel Mims is dealing with what coach Adam Gase called “a personal issue” and could miss the game Sunday at Seattle. It is believed the receiver — who didn’t practice — could need to travel home to Texas to handle a family matter. The NFL’s extensive COVID-19 protocols could prevent him from being fully cleared before the game against the Seahawks . . . Tennessee placed first-round pick Isaiah Wilson on the Reserve/Non-Football Illness list days after suspending the offensive lineman for a game, with general manager Jon Robinson noting April’s 29th overall pick “is dealing with some personal issues, which will take some time for him to work through . . . We will continue to help him and support him, with the hope that he can ultimately re-join the team” . . . Green Bay running back/kick returner Tyler Ervin (ankle), safety Raven Greene (shoulder), and defensive lineman Billy Winn (triceps) were all placed on injured reserve, meaning all three must miss at least three games. All were injured during the Packers’ Sunday victory over Philadelphia.