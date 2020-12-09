Ray Perkins, who hired both Bill Parcells and Bill Belichick with the Giants, dies at 79

Ray Perkins, who replaced Hall of Famer Bear Bryant as Alabama’s football coach and started the transition with the New York Giants that led to two Super Bowl titles, died Wednesday in Tuscaloosa, Ala. He was 79. The school announced his passing on Wednesday, and daughter Rachael Perkins posted news of his death on her Facebook page. No other details were immediately available. “He served the University of Alabama with great class and integrity,” Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said on the Southeastern Conference coaches teleconference. “He was a great coach and had a tremendous impact on the game, and he was a really, really good person and a really good friend.” Perkins left a head coaching job with the NFL’s Giants to replace Bryant following the 1982 season. It was a dream job for the former Crimson Tide star receiver. Perkins won three bowl games at Alabama and was 32-15-1, but he also went 5-6 in 1984. It was the program’s first losing season since 1957, the year before the school hired Bryant. He also served as athletic director during that period. An All-American receiver at Alabama in 1966, Perkins played professionally for the Baltimore Colts from 1967-71. While he had only a 23-34 regular-season mark with the Giants, he started a turnaround for the organization before leaving. In 1981, Perkins led the team to its first postseason berth since 1963. New York upset the defending NFC champion Eagles in the NFC wild-card game before losing in the divisional round to a San Francisco 49ers team that went on to win the Super Bowl. He was then-general manager George Young’s first major hire and the two upgraded the roster and installed discipline. “I remember George saying, ‘He will make it very uncomfortable for our players to lose,” said Giants co-owner John Mara. “Ray did a good job for us and got us into the playoffs in 1981 for the first time in many years. During the 1982 season, which was shortened due to a players strike, he announced he was leaving at the end of the year to go to Alabama, which he described as his dream job.” Bill Parcells replaced Perkins and inherited a team that had Lawrence Taylor, Phil Simms and Harry Carson and went on to win Super Bowls after the 1986 and ’90 seasons. “I always wondered whether he later regretted that decision,” Mara said of Perkins’ return to Alabama. “But he certainly left our team in much better shape than he found it in, including having Bill Parcells and Bill Belichick on his staff.” Perkins also was the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 1987-90. He later spent one season leading the Arkansas State program before working as an assistant for several NFL teams.
Big Ten rules Ohio State can play for title
The Big Ten, faced with the possibility of being shut out of the College Football Playoff — and the $6 million plus payday that comes with it — rewrote its rules to allow Ohio State to be placed in its conference championship game despite playing just five games this season. The fourth-ranked Buckeyes (5-0) were faced with the prospect of not meeting the six-game threshold to qualify for the Big Ten title game on Dec. 19 after Michigan on Tuesday canceled this weekend’s rivalry game between the teams because of a coronavirus outbreak within the program. Now Ohio State will face No. 14 Northwestern in Indianapolis for the conference title and have the competitive advantage of an effective bye week with the cancellation of the Michigan game and Northwestern’s conference game vs. Illinois on Saturday . . . Southern Methodist University (7-3) accepted an invitation to the Frisco Bowl Dec. 19, a game that will be played against a still to be determined Conference USA opponent in Frisco, Texas, about a half-hour drive from SMU’s campus.
NBA
Giannis yet to sign Bucks’ offer
Giannis Antetokounmpo praised the “amazing” moves the Milwaukee Bucks made to improve the team, but the two-time reigning MVP stopped short of saying he would sign a 5-year, $220 million supermax contract extension offer. “Right now I’m not focusing on that,” Antetokounmpo said during his first preseason discussion with reporters. “I know my agent, Alex [Saratsis], and [general manager] Jon Horst and the Bucks ownership are focusing on those discussions. I’m just trying to focus on myself and how I can get better, how I can help my teammates be better, how I can be ready Saturday to play our first preseason game.” Antetokounmpo, who turned 26 last week, would be able to receive up to 35 percent of the salary cap with an 8 percent escalation each year of the deal under a supermax extension. Antetokounmpo has until Dec. 21 to sign the extension, or else he will be eligible to become a free agent after the 2020-21 season.
MLB
Nationals extend invites to 4 affiliates
Amid contraction and the looming cut of dozens of minor league teams across baseball, the Washington Nationals extended invites to four affiliates: the Rochester Red Wings (Class AAA in New York), the Harrisburg Senators (Class AA in Pennsylvania), the Wilmington Blue Rocks (high-Class A in Delaware) and the Fredericksburg Nationals (low-Class A in Virginia). Each team will have to accept or reject the Nationals’ invitation before the affiliates can become official for the 2021 season. The Blue Rocks, a longtime Kansas City Royals affiliate until this fall, quickly accepted. The Fredericksburg Nationals were similarly fast in expressing their excitement to remain with the Nationals. The Red Wings, on the other hand, broke from that tone in a team-issued statement. “We are pleased to have received the invitation, and we hope that the terms put forward by Major League Baseball will be acceptable,” said Naomi Silver, the Red Wings’ president and CEO. “Once we receive the full details from MLB, we’ll be evaluating the proposal carefully to assure that it works for our team, the fans and the community before formally accepting.” All indications were that Rochester will be the Nationals’ Class-AAA affiliate. moving forward.
Soccer
Salah becomes Liverpool’s top scorer
Mohamed Salah eclipsed Steven Gerrard as Liverpool’s top scorer in the Champions League by netting after 55 seconds — another club record — in a 1-1 draw against FC Midtjylland in Herning, Denmark. Salah pounced on a loose back-pass by Alexander Scholz to run through from near the halfway line and poke the ball through the legs of the goalkeeper for his 22nd goal in the Champions League . . . Yannick Carrasco scored late to seal a 2-0 win for Atlético Madrid’s at Salzburg that sent the Spanish team into the Champions League knockout stage. The Belgian forward’s 86th-minute goal ensured Atlético finished second in Group A, seven points behind defending champion Bayern Munich, which scored a 2-0 home victory over Lokomotiv Moscow . . . Sergio Aguero returned from nagging knee injuries to score a poacher’s goal in Manchester City’s 3-0 win over Marseille in the Champions League, a result which ended the French club’s hopes of a third-place finish and Europa League qualification.
Miscellany
USA Gymastics coach has ban reduced
Maggie Haney, a top gymnastics coach accused of berating and mistreating athletes will be barred from the sport for five years instead of eight, after an arbitrator found some of the testimony that led to her suspension should not have been allowed. At five years, the penalty imposed on Haney, is still considered the harshest handed down by USA Gymnastics, the sport’s national governing body, in a case that did not involve sexual abuse . . . Olympic gold medalists Tristan Gale Geisler, Steve Mesler and Vonetta Flowers were among a six-person class of enshrinees to the USA Bobsled and Skeleton Hall of Fame in Lake Placid, N.Y. Olympic silver medalist Randy Jones, driving pioneer Jimmy Morgan and longtime NASCAR driver Geoff Bodine — who helped develop the sled that Steven Holcomb drove to gold at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics — were also inducted.
