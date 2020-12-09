Ray Perkins, who hired both Bill Parcells and Bill Belichick with the Giants, dies at 79

Ray Perkins, who replaced Hall of Famer Bear Bryant as Alabama’s football coach and started the transition with the New York Giants that led to two Super Bowl titles, died Wednesday in Tuscaloosa, Ala. He was 79. The school announced his passing on Wednesday, and daughter Rachael Perkins posted news of his death on her Facebook page. No other details were immediately available. “He served the University of Alabama with great class and integrity,” Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said on the Southeastern Conference coaches teleconference. “He was a great coach and had a tremendous impact on the game, and he was a really, really good person and a really good friend.” Perkins left a head coaching job with the NFL’s Giants to replace Bryant following the 1982 season. It was a dream job for the former Crimson Tide star receiver. Perkins won three bowl games at Alabama and was 32-15-1, but he also went 5-6 in 1984. It was the program’s first losing season since 1957, the year before the school hired Bryant. He also served as athletic director during that period. An All-American receiver at Alabama in 1966, Perkins played professionally for the Baltimore Colts from 1967-71. While he had only a 23-34 regular-season mark with the Giants, he started a turnaround for the organization before leaving. In 1981, Perkins led the team to its first postseason berth since 1963. New York upset the defending NFC champion Eagles in the NFC wild-card game before losing in the divisional round to a San Francisco 49ers team that went on to win the Super Bowl. He was then-general manager George Young’s first major hire and the two upgraded the roster and installed discipline. “I remember George saying, ‘He will make it very uncomfortable for our players to lose,” said Giants co-owner John Mara. “Ray did a good job for us and got us into the playoffs in 1981 for the first time in many years. During the 1982 season, which was shortened due to a players strike, he announced he was leaving at the end of the year to go to Alabama, which he described as his dream job.” Bill Parcells replaced Perkins and inherited a team that had Lawrence Taylor, Phil Simms and Harry Carson and went on to win Super Bowls after the 1986 and ’90 seasons. “I always wondered whether he later regretted that decision,” Mara said of Perkins’ return to Alabama. “But he certainly left our team in much better shape than he found it in, including having Bill Parcells and Bill Belichick on his staff.” Perkins also was the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 1987-90. He later spent one season leading the Arkansas State program before working as an assistant for several NFL teams.

Big Ten rules Ohio State can play for title

The Big Ten, faced with the possibility of being shut out of the College Football Playoff — and the $6 million plus payday that comes with it — rewrote its rules to allow Ohio State to be placed in its conference championship game despite playing just five games this season. The fourth-ranked Buckeyes (5-0) were faced with the prospect of not meeting the six-game threshold to qualify for the Big Ten title game on Dec. 19 after Michigan on Tuesday canceled this weekend’s rivalry game between the teams because of a coronavirus outbreak within the program. Now Ohio State will face No. 14 Northwestern in Indianapolis for the conference title and have the competitive advantage of an effective bye week with the cancellation of the Michigan game and Northwestern’s conference game vs. Illinois on Saturday . . . Southern Methodist University (7-3) accepted an invitation to the Frisco Bowl Dec. 19, a game that will be played against a still to be determined Conference USA opponent in Frisco, Texas, about a half-hour drive from SMU’s campus.