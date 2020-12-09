Sean McVay and the Rams have had impressive staying power

McVay certainly has achieved consistency as the Rams’ head coach and offensive play-caller. His team is 8-4 heading into Thursday night’s game against the Patriots, on pace to win its third NFC West title in his four seasons. McVay has a 41-19 regular-season record (.683) with the Rams, and needs just one more win to secure his fourth winning season out of four.

“You’ve heard me state over and over again — consistency is the truest measure of performance,” McVay said Tuesday. “That’s what we’re striving to do.”

Sean McVay has a phrase that he has used frequently over the last four years with the Rams.

McVay’s offense is still flying high, as well. The Rams have ranked in the top 10 in total offense in all four years under McVay, including No. 3 this season.

“Sean does a great job,” Bill Belichick said this week. “They mix in a lot of the concepts that are difficult on the defense — their plays, their tempo, they obviously have a lot of good players. So, yeah, it’s a combination of all those. They put a lot of pressure on the defense.”

The Rams’ success this year is proving that McVay, still only 34, is no flash in the pan. He broke onto the scene in 2017 as an offensive wunderkind, but his offense has had impressive staying power, and the Rams remain one of the best-coached teams in the NFL.

A Super Bowl loss to the Patriots has sunk teams before, but the Rams are right back in the Super Bowl mix two years later. The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t set the Rams back, either. And the best sign of McVay’s coaching acumen — the Rams are 33-0 under McVay when they hold a lead at halftime.

Belichick said the Rams’ success on first down — they are seventh in the NFL at 6.15 yards per play — helps them put teams away in the second half.

“They’re very good on all downs, but they’re good on first down and early downs to be able to run and play-action and keep the defense off-balance with their entire offense,” Belichick said. “So, they’re really built to play that way to play for 60 minutes, and when they can, that’s a big advantage for them.”

The Rams’ offense remains a top-10 unit, and their defense is now elite as well, ranked No. 5 in points allowed and No. 2 in yards allowed under new coordinator Brandon Staley, who took over for Wade Phillips.

“Brandon’s leadership has been instrumental and really that’s been the strength of our team this year,” McVay said. “Understanding how to activate the 11 bodies we do have in a variety of ways, and being able to move some of our special players around has been a winning edge for us.”

McVay actually isn’t pleased with one important aspect of his offense — scoring. Despite being No. 3 in total yards, the Rams are No. 17 in points per game (25.1).

“I’m not as interested about the yards as I am points, and I don’t think we’ve scored enough points this year,” McVay said. “I want to see us play consistently in both phases and really move the football and score points.”

But McVay is just being hard on himself. Four years into McVay’s tenure, the rest of the NFL still hasn’t figured out how to stop his offense.

McVay acknowledged that having continuity at key spots has helped his offense remain efficient over the years. Quarterback Jared Goff is now in his fourth year working with receivers Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp (who missed the Super Bowl loss to the Patriots), and tight ends Gerald Everett and Tyler Higbee.

Belichick credits McVay’s scheme for being difficult to stop. Like a junkball pitcher, the Rams do a great job of mixing up their tempo and keeping the defense off-balance. And the Rams are lethal with play-action passing and marrying plays together.

“The plays look the same,” Belichick said. “The first step or two in the play look the same, but it could be three different plays.”

The Rams’ Darrell Henderson, Malcolm Brown and Cam Akers have combined for 1,284 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. The Patriots’ defensive front seven will be challenged not only to stop the run, but to recognize the play-action pass. Per Pro Football Reference, the Rams’ 153 play-action pass attempts this year are the most in the NFL, and represent about a third of Goff’s 450 pass attempts.

“If you’re able to read it, you yell it out loud, you call it out, to let your teammates be alert to what’s going on around you,” Patriots defensive tackle Lawrence Guy said of recognizing play-action.

Belichick was able to shut down the Rams in Super Bowl LIII, holding them to 3 points, or 30 below their season average. Belichick said he has seen McVay enhance his scheme since.

“It’s a lot of the core things that we saw a couple years ago, but Sean’s broadened the offense,” Belichick said. “It’s a lot of little things that they’ve incorporated. I mean, like we all do from year to year based on what you’re seeing and as your team shifts and how you get played and attacked, you find ways to counteract that. So, he’s done a good job of that. A lot of little things, a lot of technical things, but they’re important and they all add up.”

McVay credited the Patriots for teaching him the importance of adaptability and change.

“That’s what’s made them so special. You try to make sure you keep up with that,” McVay said. “Definitely can’t say that it’s been perfect, but it is something we try to work hard at, just to make sure we’re staying ahead of the curve and giving our players a chance.”

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin.