Taking a look at the AFC playoff picture entering Week 14

Remaining schedule: at Bills (9-3), at Bengals (2-9-1), vs. Colts (8-4), at Browns (9-3)

Week 13 was a wild one for the AFC, with the Steelers suffering their first loss, the Chiefs clinching a playoff spot, and the Bills and Browns taking big steps toward securing postseason berths. But what does the rest of the regular season look like for the remaining playoff contenders? Keeping in mind there are seven available playoff spots this year, here’s a snapshot of where the AFC playoff picture stands as of Wednesday morning. (Keep an eye out for a new category — how each team’s slate could impact the Patriots.)

Games against teams .500 or better: 3

Opponents’ record: 28-19-1 (.583)

The skinny: The last few weeks, the Steelers certainly haven’t been playing like an undefeated team steamrolling toward the playoffs. The big question now: Where will they go from here? Will the loss to Washington leave them reeling, or can they rally and maintain that top spot.

Patriots’ perspective: Pittsburgh can be a big ally in New England’s push for the playoffs the next few weeks — if the Steelers can pin a loss on Buffalo, Indy or Cleveland, it could help the Patriots in their quest for the postseason.

2. Chiefs (11-1)

Remaining schedule: at Dolphins (8-4), at Saints (10-2), vs. Falcons (4-8), vs. Chargers (3-9)

Games against teams .500 or better: 2

Opponents’ record: 25-23 (.521)

The skinny: Two more major hurdles remain for Kansas City, which clinched a playoff spot and is still aiming to keep the heat on Pittsburgh in the chase for the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

Patriots’ perspective: The Chiefs could really help out New England this weekend with a win over Miami. If KC and the Patriots win, New England will be just a game behind the Dolphins.

3. Bills (9-3)

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will host the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday Night. Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Remaining schedule: vs. Steelers (11-1), at Broncos (4-8), at Patriots (6-6), vs. Dolphins (8-4)

Games against teams .500 or better: 3

Opponents’ record: 29-19 (.604)

The skinny: Buffalo continues to play really well, but if the Bills are going to win the AFC East, they’ll have to earn it.

Patriots’ perspective: If both teams keep winning, that December game in Foxborough against the Bills will have sizable playoff implications for both teams.

4. Titans (8-4)

Remaining schedule: at Jaguars (1-11), vs. Lions (5-7), at Packers (9-3), at Texans (4-8)

Games against teams .500 or better: 1

Opponents’ record: 19-29 (.396)

The skinny: Disappointing outcome against the Browns, but other than their date with the Packers, the Titans have a cushy schedule the rest of the way.

Patriots’ perspective: No real implications exist for New England when it comes to Tennessee’s remaining schedule.

5. Browns (9-3)

Remaining schedule: vs. Ravens (7-5), at Giants (5-7), vs. Jets (0-12), vs. Steelers (11-1)

Games against teams .500 or better: 2

Opponents’ record: 23-25 (.479)

The skinny: Can the Browns make the AFC North a race? At the very least, their next three games could make that regular-season finale interesting.

Patriots’ perspective: Cleveland could do New England a biiig favor with a win next week over Baltimore.

6. Dolphins (8-4)

Remaining schedule: vs. Chiefs (11-1), vs. Patriots (6-6), at Raiders (7-5), at Bills (9-3)

Games against teams .500 or better: 4

Opponents’ record: 33-15 (.688)

The skinny: The toughest schedule of any team on the list. The Dolphins are at a crossroads here — there’s still a shot at 10-plus wins and a wild-card berth. But they’ll really have to earn it.

Patriots’ perspective: New England will be rooting hard for the Chiefs this weekend. A Vegas win over Miami in a few weeks could also help.

7. Colts (8-4)

Remaining schedule: at Raiders (7-5), vs. Texans (4-8), at Steelers (11-1), vs. Jaguars (1-11)

Games against teams .500 or better: 2

Opponents’ record: 23-25 (.479)

The skinny: Indy has been all over the map this season, but with games against Houston and Jacksonville, a 10-win season is feasible.

Patriots’ perspective: You don’t want to rely on the Raiders for help, but a Las Vegas win over Indy this week would be a help for New England. Right now, it feels like a realistic possibility the Patriots and Colts will be part of a group vying for that last playoff spot.

The Colts have a pivotal matchup with the Raiders this weekend. Matt Patterson/Associated Press

IN THE HUNT

8. Raiders (7-5)

Remaining schedule: vs. Colts (8-4), vs. Chargers (3-9), vs. Dolphins (8-4), at Broncos (4-8)

Games against teams .500 or better: 2

Opponents’ record: 23-25 (.479)

The skinny: Las Vegas got a last-minute gift from the Jets last week in a game that had an impact on playoff possibilities throughout the AFC.

Patriots’ perspective: New England needs Las Vegas to stumble down the stretch if it wants to have a chance at a playoff spot. (Specifically against the Chargers and/or the Broncos.) Of course, given the way the Raiders have played over the last few weeks, that’s entirely possible.

9. Ravens (7-5)

Remaining schedule: at Browns (9-3), vs. Jaguars (1-11), at Giants (5-7), at Bengals (2-9-1)

Games against teams .500 or better: 1

Opponents’ record: 17-30-1 (.354)

The skinny: Baltimore has the easiest remaining slate of any team left on our board.

Patriots’ perspective: Dallas failed to help out New England on Tuesday, but Cleveland could give the Patriots a hand with a win over their AFC North foes next weekend. After that, given Baltimore’s pillowy-soft schedule, it’s going to be awfully tough for New England to get some help when it comes to climbing over the Ravens.

10. Patriots (6-6)

Remaining schedule: at Rams (8-4), at Dolphins (8-4), vs. Bills (9-3), vs. Jets (0-12).

Games against teams .500 or better: 3

Opponents’ record: 25-23 (.521)

The skinny: As we’ve said before, winning out and getting to 10 wins would almost guarantee a playoff spot. That being said, the margin for error is pretty much down to zero at this point. That regular-season finale against the woeful Jets could be a big help.

11. Broncos (4-8)

Remaining schedule: at Panthers (4-8), vs. Bills (9-3), at Chargers (3-9), vs. Raiders (7-5)

Games against teams .500 or better: 2

Opponents’ record: 23-25 (.479)

The skinny: It’s slim and none at this point for the Broncos, who need a miracle if they want to find a way into the postseason.

Patriots’ perspective: New England fans should pull on their blue and orange over the next month, as Denver faces two teams in Buffalo and Las Vegas that are ahead of the Patriots in the playoff chase.

12. Texans (4-8)

Remaining schedule: at Bears (5-7), at Colts (8-4), vs. Bengals (2-9-1), vs. Titans (8-4)

Games against teams .500 or better: 2

Opponents’ record: 23-24-1 (.479)

The skinny: Lots of credit to the Texans, who didn’t pack it in after a lousy start. Houston has won three of its last five, and with an equally strong finish, could head into next season on an up note.

Patriots’ perspective: New England could get some help from the Texans if Houston can figure out a way to beat the Colts and/or the Titans down the stretch.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.