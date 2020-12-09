What to know about the Rams, who have won 3 of 4 and lead the NFC West

McVay and the Rams will get another crack at the Patriots Thursday at 8:20 p.m. at SoFi Stadium, in a game McVay and Patriots coach Bill Belichick agree is a fresh and distinct matchup.

“I didn’t think that I did nearly a good enough job for our football team to give us a chance to be crowned world champs,” McVay said Tuesday .

The last time the Patriots and Los Angeles Rams met was in Super Bowl LIII. The Patriots won a defensive- and special-teams-heavy battle, 13-3, in a game Rams coach Sean McVay recalls as a “very humbling night.”

“There’s a lot of football that’s been played since then,” Belichick said Tuesday. “I think the more recent games have more relevance, certainly the players do. There’s a lot of players that played in that game that aren’t going to play in this one.”

The Patriots (6-6) have won four of their last five and the Rams (8-4) three of four. New England is trying to bolster its playoff odds, while Los Angeles is hoping to move to 5-1 at home and maintain its perch atop the NFC West.

Here are four things to know:

Jared Goff has been up and down this season

Following the Rams’ 23-20 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 12 — in which quarterback Jared Goff threw two interceptions, finished with fewer than 200 passing yards, and posted a passer rating of 52.9 — McVay was blunt in his assessment of the performance.

“Our quarterback has to take better care of the football,” McVay told reporters.

That brought Goff’s turnover total to 10 in four games — six interceptions and four fumbles — and one frustrating loss illuminated a larger trend that wasn’t getting much attention because the Rams were winning.

As he’s done regularly throughout his career, though, Goff bounced back with a strong outing and showed why he was the No. 1 overall pick in 2016. On Sunday, in a 38-28 win against the Arizona Cardinals, Goff finished 37 of 47 for 351 passing yards, a touchdown each in the air and on the ground, and no turnovers.

“The one thing I wasn’t worried about was him being overwhelmed by having a tough outing and being able to respond,” McVay said.

On the season, Goff is tied for seventh in the league with 3,372 passing yards, but he’s just 18th in touchdown passes (17), had thrown the sixth-most interceptions (10), and is 21st in passer rating (93.7).

He’s thrown the ball 30 or more times in every game but one, and he attempted a whopping 61 passes in a loss to the Miami Dolphins. Even if he turns the ball over, or struggles with accuracy, don’t expect his confidence or involvement to dip.

Cam Akers has emerged as a key contributor

Rookie running back Cam Akers is establishing himself as a catalyst in the Rams’ offense.

Akers, a second-round pick from Florida State, carried the ball 21 times for 72 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Cardinals. He’s reached the end zone each of the past three weeks and is becoming more involved alongside fellow running backs Darrell Henderson and Malcolm Brown.

“He just continues to take great leaps,” Goff said. “Early on in the year — we have a lot of faith in everyone, but Darrell and Malcolm were just a step ahead a little bit and understanding what we were trying to do on each play, and at this point Cam is right there with them.”

McVay called him “a really physical player that’s got explosion.”

Akers acknowledged that getting more carries of late has helped him find a rhythm. He said he has “supreme confidence” in himself to make plays.

“It’s all a mind-set thing,” Akers told reporters. “If you don’t got the mind-set to be a dog, then the dog plays won’t come to you.”

The Rams are third in the NFL in total offense, at 395.3 yards per game, so the Patriots’ defense will be in for a challenge.

“They mix in a lot of the concepts that are difficult on the defense — their plays, their tempo, they obviously have a lot of good players,” Belichick said. “So, yeah, it’s a combination of all those. They put a lot of pressure on the defense.”

In addition to trying to limit the running back trio, the Patriots will be tasked with slowing down wide receivers Cooper Kupp (74 catches, 836 yards, two touchdowns), Robert Woods (71 catches, 764 yards, five TDs), and Josh Reynolds (39 catches, 509 yards, two TDs).

They’ll also need to watch tight ends Tyler Higbee (32 catches, 345 yards, four TDs) and Gerald Everett (34 catches, 342 yards, one TD).

Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey are elite playmakers

The Rams have allowed the fewest passing yards per game (198.3), second-fewest total yards per game (291.3), third-fewest rushing yards per game (93.1), and the fifth-fewest points per game (20.3) this season.

One reason why is the consistent dominance of former first-round pick Aaron Donald. Donald, a defensive tackle, is second in the NFL in sacks (11) and tied for second with four forced fumbles.

Belichick called him an “outstanding player” and said he’s explosive, instinctive, and able to recognize developing situations quickly.

“He’ll wreck a game and there’s no play that he’s not a factor on,” Belichick said. “He’s right in the middle of the defense. You can’t really get away from him on any run or pass play. You’ve got to deal with him blocking on every play. He’s definitely a major factor in the game.”

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey (33 tackles and one interception) is also one to watch.

Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore said he could tell right away that Ramsey was going to be a special player.

“I’m happy for him, him being in LA now, him having the success he’s having,” Gilmore said. “He’s one of those athletic guys that can do it all — plays physical, he can run, can cover anybody, athletic. I think he’s going to have a great, long career if he keeps working.”

Punter Johnny Hekker is ‘a tremendous weapon’

A week after Gunner Olszewski returned a punt 70 yards for a touchdown, the Patriots will be up against one of the top punters in the league in Johnny Hekker.

He booted the longest punt in Super Bowl history (65 yards) against the Patriots in 2019 and helped keep the Rams in the game.

Belichick, in the past, has called Hekker “dangerous” and someone who excels at his position.

“Hekker is a tremendous weapon,” Belichick said. “I mean, this guy is as good a player as I’ve ever seen at that position.”

Hekker is first in the NFL with 25 punts inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. Earlier this season, against the Chicago Bears, he became the first punter in the last 30 years to punt five-plus times in a game and pin the opponent on or inside the 10-yard line every time.

The Patriots — who have a proven punter of their own in Jake Bailey — have generated momentum through special teams of late, but it may be more difficult to do so against Hekker and Co.