Youth players, coaches get advice from Bruins

“I know my sons put it in GM mode and tell me how much better they are than I am,” Sweeney joked of his 20-year-old twins, Jarrod and Tyler, who love the “franchise” mode of the EA NHL series. “They’re making trades left and right and accusing me of not being able to complete them.”

Asked what advice he would offer kids forced off the ice, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney joked that they should not pick up their Playstation or XBox controllers to boost their hockey sense.

With hockey in many areas halted by the pandemic, amateur players hungry to improve find themselves lacking. How can they get better if they’re not playing games?

While trying to improve the Bruins’ real-life roster, Sweeney joined Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy on a USA Hockey Zoom call Wednesday evening. Speaking to about 200 hockey coaches, mostly from the Northeast according to moderator Roger Grillo, both Sweeney and Cassidy said youth players should not worry if this season keeps coming in fits and starts.

“Don’t freak out if you miss some games,” Cassidy said. “As long as you’re still developing your skills, I don’t think you’ll fall too far behind.”

The amount of touches players get in the game are few. The touches they get in a practice are many. In a driveway? They can shoot and stickhandle to their heart’s content.

“I feel badly for the college kids,” Sweeney said. “They’re certainly missing opportunities. The younger players can make up for lost time. It’s no different than doing your schoolwork and putting in the time and the effort to find areas of your own development — your hand-eye coordination, your balance ability, your strength, improving your vertical jump, which translates into power as a hockey player … you can handle balls in the driveway. You can go back and watch hockey, the best players in the world, how they read and react.”

The coaches on the call, which also included a second half-hour with Providence coach Jay Leach and Bruins player development coordinator Chris Kelly, got a sense of what Cassidy’s practices look like. He likes them short, between 35 and 40 minutes on most days, and fast-paced. They also draw from USA Hockey’s American Development Model, which starts young players off in smaller sections of the ice. Since the Claude Julien era, the Bruins have built in some 3 on 3 time to nearly every session. Players get more puck touches and make more decisions.

“I think coaches at all levels should build in small-area games,” Cassidy said. “You can assess some level of hockey IQ. You have to give and go to get open. You can tell which kids can defend. Who has a good stick. All those things you’re trying to build into your team.”

Both Sweeney and Cassidy stumped for cross-training as a means of development. Studies have shown that young players who eat, sleep and breathe hockey year-round get burned out more easily. They also may not become as well-rounded as athletes who train in other sports.

Cassidy, who helps coach 10-year-old son Cole and 11-year-old daughter Shannon in hockey and other sports, said his kids are plenty into hockey, but also play basketball, which simulates protection, give-and-go, and five-man movement. Tennis and baseball are great for hand-eye coordination and rotational strength. He has also set up the basement for them to do box jumps. They rollerblade or play street hockey if they can’t get on the ice.

Asked what attributes he looks for in a player, Sweeney said hockey sense and competitiveness are the most important. The former is difficult to judge, and the latter, at least at the elite level, may be tougher to find.

“What’s your feel for the game?” Sweeney said. “What’s your game-reaction speed? How can you adjust on the fly? Skating and skills, we all believe we can apply the man-hours to strengthening (those areas).

“How competitive is the player? It doesn’t mean he has to be the most physical player. (He has) to want the puck, or to not give it up? Not from a puck-hog standpoint, but from a possession standpoint. We talk about a dog on a bone. How many players want to go hunt the puck? Some kids are a little shy in that regard.”

The gold standard in the Bruins’ organization in that area: Brad Marchand. Any player hoping to improve their puck-hunting should watch video of No. 63.

“I think we’d all take 20 Brads,” Sweeney said, “and go try and win the Cup.”

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.