In 2020, they lent their support

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu in “Emily in Paris”: The Netflix comedy series from Darren Star of “Sex and the City” is insipid fluff, and highly bingeable. The story is ridden with clichés — about the gruff French people Emily (Lily Collins) encounters and about the romantic liaisons she has — and there are plot holes and bad puns aplenty. But it’s got escapist value, as it wanders through the quaint cafes and boulevards in the City of Light, like travel porn with a story. And it features Leroy-Beaulieu as Emily’s glamorous boss at the marketing firm where she works, named Sylvie. Their dynamic recalls “The Devil Wears Prada,” with Leroy-Beaulieu stealing the show from her bland, plucky charge. I never got tired of watching her sigh emphatically with disgust at Emily’s American pluck .

Most series have one or two leads, and a whole mess of supporting performers. Lest they get lost in the shuffle, here are a few of the actors who made their secondary roles of prime interest in 2020.

Judy Davis in "Ratched." NETFLIX

Judy Davis in “Ratched”: Ryan Murphy’s Netflix drama tells the backstory of the nurse from “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” and it doesn’t always make sense. After eight stylish episodes self-consciously tinged with Hitchcockian suspense, I still wasn’t sure who Sarah Paulson’s Mildred was. But Davis kept me entertained throughout, as the perfectly named Betsy Bucket, Mildred’s jealous co-worker. With a starched nurse’s cap perched on her head, she brings the camp as she goody-goodys her way into Mildred’s business. Davis, always a favorite, helped me get through this jumble.

Zozosia Mamet in "The Flight Attendant." HBO Max

Zosia Mamet in “The Flight Attendant”: As Shoshanna on “Girls,” she was too one-note for my taste. But here Mamet shines as she gets to unleash both sardonic humor and, as her lawyer character, Annie, becomes increasingly frustrated, dramatic explosiveness. She only seems like comic relief. Annie is the best friend of Kaley Cuoco’s Cassie, and Mamet brings a stalwart sense of loyalty as she tries to help Cassie through her crises. But as Cassie spirals further out of control and begins to threaten Annie’s life, her devotion begins to fray. If HBO Max’s “The Flight Attendant” ever spawns a spinoff, I’m hoping she’s the star.

Nicco Annan in "P-Valley." Jessica Miglio/Starz

Nicco Annan in “P-Valley”: He played Uncle Clifford in the stage version of Katori Hall’s Starz series, which may help account for his wonderfully lived-in TV performance. Annan has made Clifford, the non-binary boss of the titular Mississippi Delta strip club (who uses she/her pronouns), into one of the more fascinating characters on a show fully stocked with them. With her beard, her allusive drag, and her resourcefulness, she copes with money problems, the mothering of her employees, and a secret affair with a rapper, with a fountain of inner strength. Annan has come up with the rare TV character that is mind-expandingly and enjoyably impossible to categorize.

Helen McCrory in "Roadkill." Robert Viglasky/BBC/The Forge

Helen McCrory in “Roadkill”: Hugh Laurie is, as is often the case, a layered villain in the political PBS “Masterpiece” drama, a four-parter written by David Hare. But McCrory is a lot of fun as the Prime Minister who is toying with him as he copes with a series of PR crises. She has help from her right-hand woman, and together they secretly smirk at each other while making him writhe in frustration. Watching her out-psych the men who try to mansplain her into submission is a treat, and it makes the clichéd portrait of Conservative resilience a lot more entertaining.

Marielle Heller in “The Queen’s Gambit”: There are many pleasures to be had in the seven-part miniseries, which has become a Netflix hit. Among the best pleasures is Heller, who plays Alma, the adoptive mother of orphaned prodigy Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy). Just when you think Alma is going to become the stereotypically callous and greedy stage mother, she doesn’t, and instead she becomes her daughter’s trusted ally. No longer forced to play the happy wife in an empty marriage, Alma begins to find herself, at the same time that she falls deeper into alcoholism — a dual path that Heller navigates perfectly. As Alma, the director of “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” and “Diary of a Teenage Girl” brings heart to a story desperately in need of it.

Joshua Caleb Johnson in "The Good Lord Bird." William Gray/SHOWTIME

Joshua Caleb Johnson in “The Good Lord Bird”: It’s a supporting role in that Ethan Hawke’s abolitionist John Brown is loud and theatrical in the Showtime adaptation of James McBride’s 2013 romp of a novel, while the teen-age Johnson’s fictional Onion, the narrator of the miniseries, is a quiet, steady presence. As Onion, a boy on the road with Brown and pretending to be a girl, Johnson simultaneously plays innocence and precociousness — all while keeping his mouth shut in order to stay under the radar. Watching Johnson’s Onion code switch his way through the states, at one point trying to convince an aggressive traveler that the older, darker Black man beside her in their carriage is “her” slave, is endlessly amusing. Hawke’s Brown is the scream in the series, while Johnson’s Onion holds down the all-important whisper end of the spectrum.

Anthony Boyle in "The Plot Against America." Michele K. Short/HBO

Anthony Boyle in “The Plot Against America”: The HBO miniseries adaptation of Philip Roth’s alt-historical 2004 novel is packed with startling performances, as the country succumbs to the xenophobia and open anti-Semitism of President Charles Lindbergh. Boyle stands out, though, as his principled Alvin enlists in Canada to fight against the Nazis in Germany because Lindbergh is keeping the United States out of the war. He’s the loudmouth in his working-class Jewish family, unwilling to be passive as fascism creeps in, torn between trying to help his loved ones, his country, and the Jewish people. Alas, he pays for his passion dearly, and he becomes a shadow of his former self — all of which Boyle drives home with vehemence.

Tom Pelphrey in "Ozark." STEVE DIETL/NETFLIX

Tom Pelphrey in “Ozark”: As Ben, the bipolar brother of Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney), he delivers an unforgettable turn that helped the Netflix series to its best season yet. Ben goes off his meds and falls apart — a somewhat clichéd plot at this point, for sure — but Pelphrey brings fine shadings to the tragic fallout. In one haunting sequence, Ben sits rambling semi-nonsense in the back seat, the camera lingering unnervingly on him and never showing the driver, and Pelphrey is riveting. Ben’s fate drives home the moral free-fall of the Byrde family; he’s too weak to survive. There’s no place for the truth or a moral compass in the Byrdes’ world.

Jeremy Swift in "Ted Lasso." Apple TV+

Jeremy Swift in “Ted Lasso”: He deserves a prize for facial expressions alone, on this endearing Apple TV+ comedy about an optimistic American in England. There are many sweetly comic supporting performers surrounding Jason Sudeikis’s titular soccer coach, but Swift stood out for me as his Higgins, such a sycophant to his boss, gradually and unwillingly develops an affection for Ted. Most familiar from his equally funny turn as Spratt on “Downton Abbey,” Swift made me laugh out loud.

And the rest: David H. Holmes as the record store employee in “High Fidelity,” John Turturro as the Southern rabbi in “The Plot Against America,” Jeff Wilbusch as the gun-carrying Moishe in “Unorthodox,” Hannah Waddingham as the conflicted boss on “Ted Lasso,” Nick Offerman as the tech genius on “Devs,” Jessie Ennis as the power-worshipping assistant in “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet,” Lori Tan Chinn as the scene-stealing grandmother on “Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens,” Harvey Guillen as the human familiar on “What We Do in the Shadows,” and Lisa Emery as the fierce Darlene on “Ozark.”

