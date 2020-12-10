BSO NOW meets the present with hopeful hints to the future

Practically speaking, BSO NOW programs are concerts for the time of coronavirus and all that entails. The stage of Symphony Hall once again welcomes BSO musicians, but the repertoire is for small ensembles or individual sections, and each concert includes a chamber piece sans conductor and a short video feature; rehearsals need not be as long or crowded. Watching the players, they perform as if every piece may be their last till who knows when — because every piece may be. For the moment, indoor gatherings up to a certain size are allowed, but as the number of new COVID cases and the percentage of positive tests ticks ominously upward, and the White House Coronavirus Task Force prods Massachusetts to “consider rolling back a step” in the state’s reopening plan, it begs the question: Could this be the only BSO we’ll see for now, before Symphony Hall goes silent again? Are we seeing a light at the end of the tunnel, or are we facing down an oncoming train?

“Now” is a slippery word. The instant I finish typing it, the “now” in which my fingers pressed the keys has zipped into the past never to return, with a new “now” arisen to take its place. “Now” moves quickly — or so it would be nice to believe in our collective and claustrophobic “now,” a “now” that seems to drag longer every time we look up. And so the Boston Symphony Orchestra has rolled out a season of video offerings for a virtual audience, which it has dubbed “BSO NOW.” This is the BSO for now; the BSO, for now.

Regardless, BSO NOW is the BSO for “now” in another sense of the word. The repertoire of the three-concert “American Promise” series is not only choice comfort food for a homebound audience — it also represents an inclusive slate of composers, the kind of mix that has been conspicuously and regrettably absent from past BSO seasons, or relegated to single concerts. The chamber pieces that end each concert will be new to many listeners; notably, the BSO records its first performance of any music by Leila Adu-Gilmore with “Alyssum,” a contemplative and vibrant piece for string quartet and harp.

The first subscription BSO concert to be canceled back in March paired music by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor and William Grant Still with Uri Caine’s civil rights oratorio “The Passion of Octavius Catto.” With any luck that concert will be given its own place on the stage once such things are possible again, but it’s not without significance that one of three BSO NOW concerts also puts Black Americans and their music front and center.

This program is conducted and warmly annotated by BSO youth and family concerts conductor Thomas Wilkins, who has taken a much more visible role in the organization this year. He creates a personable, cozy experience that helps his program transcend the digital divide. “Starburst,” by the New York City native Jessie Montgomery, lands with ebullience. Another New Yorker, Duke Ellington, forms the core of the concert; jazz pianist Aaron Diehl lends a canny solo to the utopian vision of “New World A-Comin,’” and “Come Sunday” is overlaid with luminous narration by the storyteller Charlotte Blake Alston, who offers an original poem about the importance of the Black church in an inhospitable, racist world. The concert’s emotional apex arrives with the reverent final movement of William Grant Still’s Symphony No. 4, “Autochthonous” — a ten-dollar word that means “grown in place,” like much of the repertoire in this series. It’s worth listening on a pair of good speakers or headphones; the squad of audio engineers that won the BSO a string of Grammies now devotes the hall’s state-of-the-art subterranean studio to this project.

Guest conductor Marcelo Lehninger isn’t as chatty during his Aaron Copland-heavy program, but “Fanfare for the Common Man” has rarely packed such a spiritual wallop as at the outset of this BSO NOW concert. Spaced widely apart on the enormous stage, the brass section follows the hymnlike lead of principal trumpeter Thomas Rolfs, who puts a quietly resolute stamp on the well-traveled warhorse. There is no triumph in this Fanfare, but plenty of hope. Joan Tower’s “Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman” makes for a rowdy intermezzo before Barber’s “Adagio for Strings,” or the closest thing we may have to a standard piece of music for times of national mourning. Then, with Copland’s Americana fantasy “Appalachian Spring,” the orchestra seems to turn one eye to the past and one to the future — one where dancing and gathering will no longer be cause for concern, as it is for now.

Without a doubt, it’ll be a happy day when this isolated phase of the “now” belongs firmly to the past, but some elements of BSO NOW should not be left behind when the stage extension is stowed and audiences once again fill the balconies. With the digital doors thrown open, it’s never been easier for new audiences to experience Symphony Hall. That includes the focus on music by living composers as well as composers who have been passed over in the mainstream orchestral repertoire; the greater context given to the pieces; the welcoming, unpresumptuous atmosphere — all of these are essential not just for this now, but for when the future becomes now.

Boston Symphony Orchestra

Thomas Wilkins, conductor. Music by Jessie Montgomery, William Grant Still, Duke Ellington, and Osvaldo Golijov. Available through Dec. 26.

Marcelo Lehninger, conductor. Music by Aaron Copland, Joan Tower, Samuel Barber, and Leila Adu-Gilmore. Available through Jan. 2. www.bso.org/now

Zoë Madonna can be reached at zoe.madonna@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @knitandlisten. Madonna’s work is supported by the Rubin Institute for Music Criticism, San Francisco Conservatory of Music, and Ann and Gordon Getty Foundation.