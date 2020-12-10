Ellen DeGeneres says she’s tested positive for COVID-19, but ‘feeling fine’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ellen DeGeneres says she has tested positive for COVID-19 but is “feeling fine right now.”

Production on her daytime talk show has been paused until January, producer Telepictures said in a statement that followed DeGeneres' Thursday announcement.

In an Instagram post, DeGeneres said anyone who was in close contact with her has been notified, adding that she's following “all proper CDC guidelines," a reference to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.