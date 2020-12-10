GBH 2 to air Frederick Wiseman’s Boston-centric ‘City Hall’

Frederick Wiseman’s documentary “City Hall” — it’s his 43rd — has been featured on a number of year-end top 10 lists, and it currently has an impressive score of 88 on Metacritic.
Some good news: The film is coming to PBS, and it will be airing here on Tuesday at 8 p.m. on GBH 2. It’s a sustained, fly-on-the-wall look into the nuts and bolts of Boston city government circa 2018, and it features a certain Mayor Marty Walsh and his administration. No talking head or I.D. tags here, as is Wiseman’s style. Just the raw, unadulterated, resonant stuff, as Walsh & Co. juggle the daily problems of running a city. One sequence, for example, gives us a meeting between the owners of a proposed pot dispensary and people from the low-income neighborhood where it’s planning to open. Another revolves around the wedding of two women in an office at City Hall.
Advertisement
In his ★★★½ Globe review, Mark Feeney wrote, “What Frederick Wiseman has been doing for all these years and in all these films is trying to make art of decency and process. In the good ones, he’s succeeded. ‘City Hall’ is one of the very good ones.” Oh, by the way, it’s 4½ hours long, so DVR it in case you need to watch it in pieces.
Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.