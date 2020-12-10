GBH 2 to air Frederick Wiseman’s Boston-centric ‘City Hall’

Frederick Wiseman’s documentary “City Hall” — it’s his 43rd — has been featured on a number of year-end top 10 lists, and it currently has an impressive score of 88 on Metacritic.

Some good news: The film is coming to PBS, and it will be airing here on Tuesday at 8 p.m. on GBH 2. It’s a sustained, fly-on-the-wall look into the nuts and bolts of Boston city government circa 2018, and it features a certain Mayor Marty Walsh and his administration. No talking head or I.D. tags here, as is Wiseman’s style. Just the raw, unadulterated, resonant stuff, as Walsh & Co. juggle the daily problems of running a city. One sequence, for example, gives us a meeting between the owners of a proposed pot dispensary and people from the low-income neighborhood where it’s planning to open. Another revolves around the wedding of two women in an office at City Hall.