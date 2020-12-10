Giving voice to August Wilson

Of no Wilson monologue is that more true than the wrenching story recounted in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” by the young horn player, Levee, about a brutal attack by a gang of white men on his mother. In the film adaptation of Wilson’s play, which begins streaming on Netflix Dec. 18 and stars Viola Davis as the legendary ‘20s blues singer of the title, the late Chadwick Boseman brings to Levee’s monologue a mesmerizing force, alternately anguished and enraged.

From the beginning of his career as one of America’s major playwrights, August Wilson crafted monologues like musical solos: sometimes lyrical, sometimes searing, their notes piercing the memory long after the performance ends.

“For Chadwick, there’s a lion’s roar in that speech,” remarks Colman Domingo, who plays guitarist, trombonist, and Levee antagonist Cutler, speaking during a recent interview over Zoom along with Glynn Turman, who plays pianist Toledo, and Michael Potts, who portrays bass player Slow Drag.

“And it’s painful,” Domingo adds. “Sometimes, I think, text is painful to speak, especially if it may bring up something in our own spirit,” adds Domingo. “That’s what we’re required to do as actors: We need to bring a little bit of ourselves into the work, and let the work take over you, and also [let] some of you take over the work.”

Chadwick Boseman in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom." David Lee/NETFLIX

In a separate Zoom interview, “Ma Rainey” director George C. Wolfe says that Boseman, who died in August of colon cancer, strove for that kind of immersion in his portrayal of the outwardly arrogant but inwardly wounded Levee. The horn player’s career aspirations are driven by a determination to beat the white man at his own game. In one memorable scene, he vents his fury at God, horrifying the other musicians.

“Working with Chadwick was very interesting because I saw him, in that rehearsal period, just sort of begin to peel away whatever layers existed between him and the role,” says Wolfe. “Until, by the time we were filming, he had completely located inside of himself Levee, and was able to make himself completely and totally available and vulnerable to the character.”

Probably no one in the “Ma Rainey” cast had more familiarity with August Wilson’s sensibility than Viola Davis (prevented from joining Wolfe by Internet connectivity problems). Davis won an Oscar for her performance in the 2016 film version of Wilson’s “Fences,” following her 2010 Tony Award for her work in the Broadway stage version. She also won a Tony in 2001 for Wilson’s “King Hedley II.”

In the film, Davis projects an air of utter command in the Chicago studio, where Rainey and her musicians are recording an album of her songs. “She is such a smart, skilled actor, with a huge emotional reserve,” says Wolfe. “She just brought this ferocity and a clarity and understanding.” That was augmented by research Davis conducted on everything from the kind of makeup Ma Rainey wore to her imposing size. “And so [Davis] had that template to play with, combined with hard truths and her understanding of her as an artist, her as a woman, her as a Black woman, all those details,” says Wolfe.

Of his two stars, the director says: “It was just a glorious experience watching them layer in and layer in and layer in these personal details and truths, which shattered the sort of artifice of that somebody else had written these characters. And all of a sudden, with that artifice being shattered, they were fully inside of those truths as if they were living them in the moment that they were experiencing.”

As with all of Wilson’s work, currents of Black history, culture, and identity surge beneath, around, and within “Ma Rainey.” Its 1984 premiere at Yale Repertory Theatre signaled the arrival of a major talent, and Wilson delivered: Before he died in 2005 at 60 of liver cancer, he had created one drama for each decade of the 20th century, aiming to capture aspects of the Black experience in America in a corpus that became known as “The Pittsburgh Cycle” or “The Century Cycle.”

“This is the only play in the cycle that isn’t set in Pittsburgh, and that isn’t sort of family-based,” notes Wolfe. “It’s not about mothers and fathers and sons; it’s about Ma Rainey and her band, and it’s the only character that was based on a real person. So I felt a kind of freedom to just dive in. I felt like I could bring history — history of Chicago, history of the South, history of Ma — and how that came to play inside of this brilliantly crafted piece of writing.”

Denzel Washington, who directed and starred in “Fences,” is a producer on “Ma Rainey,” bringing Washington a step further down the road toward his professed goal of making films of all 10 dramas in the cycle. (There was a TV adaptation of Wilson’s “The Piano Lesson” in 1995.) Wolfe is a renowned stage director — he helmed the 1993 Broadway premiere of Tony Kushner’s “Angels in America” — and also a playwright of note. His “The Colored Museum’' was presented five years ago in Boston by the Huntington Theatre Company, directed by Billy Porter.

Of Wilson, Wolfe says: “I’d always stood in awe of how his writing is like the blues. I consider some of the monologues that exist in this piece blues arias.”

Wilson’s drama is set during early March, but Wolfe changed it to summer because, he says, “I was very intrigued by what heat does to the human body in an urban landscape, where it’s nothing but concrete and brick. In the band room, where the band is rehearsing, I became inspired by the paintings of Caravaggio, how the environments are generally dark in his paintings, and how, as a result of this, the people, the characters, stick out.”

The film version of “Ma Rainey” also concludes with an image, not in the play, that acts as a plangent coda, underscoring one of Wilson’s core themes: that the creations of Black composers, musicians, and singers have often by appropriated by white record-label executives and performers who made more money from them than the Black artists ever did.

Within that context, Ma Rainey exudes fearlessness and savvy about her worth. She brings her young female lover to the recording session, insists that her songs be performed according to her established style, and refuses to allow her white manager and a white producer to push her around.

“August Wilson usually deals with a very male culture,” notes Domingo. “And you have all these men in the band room, and they have this forthright woman who’s self-possessed, who is also openly gay. August examines the fact that she created her world, and in her world, she is the queen. I mean, she was fighting so many systems at that time, being a woman, being a gay woman, in a male-dominated industry. It’s great to have more of those stories in the cinema, so we can really see ourselves reflected.”

Glynn Turman in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom." David Lee/Netflix

Wilson’s dramas, emerging at a time when Black actors were still struggling with a scarcity of good parts to play, were teeming with robust characters. Over the past 3½ decades, the plays have jump-started and enriched countless stage careers, while also helping pave the way for many of the Black dramatists who are prominent today.

“You know, Black performers are used to searching for roles that have depth, roles that have a shelf life, roles that are accepted by a vast audience,” says Turman. “We look for those roles, but they’re not always there. And Mr. Wilson broke through a glass ceiling, so to speak, when he presented his canon of work for Black performers, 10 wonderful plays with innumerable different characters to play. So it means a lot when anything happens that furthers his mission, which is to bring awareness of a people’s culture, a people’s life, a people’s experiences in a form that is entertaining enough to make us inclusive in the American story.”

In Turman’s view, an overarching theme of Wilson’s plays is the importance of self-determination by Black people — a story that added an important new chapter in November.

“We saw an example of what he was talking about this election past, what can happen if Black people came together,” says Turman. “You come together, and you work together, and you vote together to make a condition better for everybody. Then you stand up, and you can be counted as individuals who have taken control of their destiny. So yeah, this is the right movie, the right story, for the right time.”





