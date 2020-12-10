HomeFront: Streep, Clooney, Beethoven, and more

FILM: Meryl Streep, Candice Bergen, and Dianne Wiest, all in the same movie? Yes. please. “Let Them All Talk,” “a wonderful end-of-year surprise whose script was outlined by short-story writer Deborah Eisenberg and then briskly improvised by the cast … comes to us courtesy of Steven Soderbergh, who put everyone on board the Queen Mary during an August 2019 trans-Atlantic crossing and told them to wing it,” Globe film critic Ty Burr writes in a 3½-star review. “They did, delightfully.”

It’s the time of year for best-of lists with plenty of suggestions for holiday viewing of all sorts, and new releases are only adding to your entertainment options just in time for serious cocooning season. Let’s check out the latest.

Welcome back to HomeFront, where the days are still growing shorter but sunset now comes a tiny bit later. We’re trying out a glass-half-full attitude in honor of the latest vaccine news ; it’s a little uncomfortable, like poking yourself in the eye with a face-mask nose wire again.

Rachel Brosnahan breaks out of her “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” role in “I’m Your Woman,” which Burr calls “an action movie where the action is always happening somewhere else.” Set in the Pittsburgh underworld of the 1970s, it earns 2½ stars largely on the strength of performances by Brosnahan, Arinzé Kene, and especially Marsha Stephanie Blake, upon whose arrival the film “snaps into focus as a sort of feminist Elmore Leonard story.”

The “tender post-apocalyptic thriller” “The Midnight Sky” is “handsome to look at and, in its early scenes, quite engrossing,” writes Burr, awarding 2 stars. “But it’s an oddly structured affair and, in the end, the director can’t keep it on course.” The director is George Clooney, who plays his starring role — a scientist tasked with contacting the crew of a spacecraft after a mass extinction event — as “a gruff, tormented character part rather than a lead.”

With a late plot twist, “‘Wild Mountain Thyme’ hurls itself off a cliff with such addled poetic whimsy that a critic must doff his hat in respect,” Burr writes in a 2-star review of John Patrick Shanley’s latest, based on his stage play “Outside Mullingar.” Starring Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan as star-crossed Irish lovers, the film is “a willful folly that will strike you as inspired or tedious or deranged — most likely all three.”

“At least the singing is good,” Burr acknowledges in a hilarious 1-star review of “The Prom,” Ryan Murphy’s “Broadway-to-Netflix version of the 2018 hit musical about a group of comically egotistical stage stars descending on a homophobic Indiana town.” Rather than spoil (foreshadowing!) this festival of disgusted one-liners, I’ll just encourage you to read the review, which observes, “[F]or a feel-good show, ‘The Prom’ doesn’t feel very good.”

Spoiler alert: Burr spoils the endings of “Fight Club” (1999, based on a 1996 novel) and “Psycho” (1960, based on a 1959 novel) in a discussion of “spoiler culture,” which “has grown in scope and intensity along with the Internet.” It’s a tricky issue for a tricky reason: “[A] review takes place in two time zones: It looks forward to your experience and backward to mine and is therefore a theoretical beast that shouldn’t even exist.”

The release of “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” which earned 4 stars from Burr, is drawing renewed attention to playwright August Wilson. “[C]urrents of Black history, culture, and identity surge beneath, around, and within ‘Ma Rainey,’’’ writes Globe theater critic Don Aucoin. His “plays have jump-started and enriched countless stage careers, while also helping pave the way for many of the Black dramatists who are prominent today.”

TV: Even in a series that seems to be driving viewers nuts (ahem, “Emily in Paris”), a supporting player can save the day. Consider Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert’s list of “actors who made their secondary roles of prime interest in 2020.” They include Nicco Annan as “one of the more fascinating characters on a show fully stocked with them,” “P-Valley”; Marielle Heller in “The Queen’s Gambit”; and Joshua Caleb Johnson in “The Good Lord Bird.” Oh, and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu in, yes, “Emily in Paris.”

PARENTING: The Globe’s In the Family Way project tackles your thorniest pandemic-era dilemmas. Through a weekly newsletter and column, it explores questions about children’s health, education, and welfare in uncertain times, including the myriad financial issues of pandemic — and everyday — life. Globe correspondent Kara Baskin boils it down: “Money and psychology are the same.” Sign up for the newsletter here.

Thomas Wilkins leads a BSO NOW program featuring Duke Ellington, William Grant Still, and much more. Aram Boghosian/Courtesy Boston Symphony Orchestra

CLASSICAL MUSIC: The virtual BSO of the 2020-21 season, a.k.a. BSO NOW, makes the best of an uncertain situation. “The repertoire of the three-concert ‘American Promise’ series is not only choice comfort food for a homebound audience — it also represents an inclusive slate of composers,” writes the Globe’s Zoë Madonna. “Watching the players, they perform as if every piece may be their last till who knows when — because every piece may be.”

POP MUSIC: “The appeal of Spotify is obvious,” writes the Globe’s Mark Shanahan. But he’s torn. “because I’d like whatever money I spend on music to go, primarily, to the people who created it. That it’s going instead to a behemoth streaming service whose profits topped $1.8 billion last year is shameful.” A thoughtful exploration of the eternal tension between art and economics, exacerbated by the impossibility of touring in 2020.

The perfect song for Christmas 2020 is a mere 76 years old, writes Zoë Madonna. The original version of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” performed by Judy Garland toward the end of “Meet Me in St. Louis” (1944), “hits on a persistent truth — that being sad around the holidays can be profoundly difficult, especially if one is bombarded with quasi-enforced cheer.” (Note if you’re watching with kids too young for a discussion of prejudice in pop culture: Skip the breathtakingly racist “Under the Bamboo Tree.”)

Need a gift for a hard-core music fan, perhaps yourself? Globe experts recommend the year’s best box sets and reissues. They range from Prince (the nine-disc “Sign O’ the Times: Super Deluxe Edition”) to Tom Petty (”Wildflowers & All the Rest”), Joni Mitchell (“Archives – Volume 1”) to Thelonious Monk (”Palo Alto,” recorded at a high school in front of an audience that paid $2 a head).

“There are a lot of worst-case scenarios you plan for, and yet somehow a global pandemic isn’t one of them,” singer-songwriter Prateek tells Zoë Madonna. “Part of this whole pandemic has been learning that it’s OK to keep an eye on things other than your own music,” the Belmont-based artist says in a wide-ranging Q&A.

ARCHITECTURE: Architect Philip Johnson “cuts an outsize figure in American culture” despite having “worked with white supremacists, consorted with Nazis, and even tried to start a fascist party in the U.S.,” writes Globe art critic Murray Whyte. Harvard’s decision to take his name off a campus building is just a baby step, because “erasure is not reckoning. Johnson’s imprint is far too large, and frankly, too significant, to just go away. It merits footnotes. Lots of them.”

VISUAL ART: Dave Cole’s “New Landscapes” incorporates salvaged windows and “brooding, luminous” paintings that are “apocalyptic yet timeless, because apocalypse is less and less futuristic these days,” writes Globe correspondent Cate McQuaid. “This installation places us squarely within the art; the paintings, in contrast, offer us a distant vision.” At the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth University Art Gallery.

Clockwise from top left: Jay O. Sanders, Maryann Plunkett, Sally Murphy, Laila Robins, and Stephen Kunken in the livestreamed world premiere of the Apple Family play, "What Do We Need to Talk About?" Courtesy of The Public Theater

THEATER: Life moved largely online in 2020 for many people, including the theater community. Globe critic Don Aucoin finds drawbacks as well as “reasons to believe that this year’s enforced relocation online could pay creative dividends down the road.” Still, “there’s a baked-in structural issue with streaming theater that proved challenging this year: namely, that live performance simply resonates differently when it is mediated by screens.”

LOVE LETTERS: The theme of Season 4 of the “Love Letters” podcast, hosted by the Globe’s Meredith Goldstein, is “At Any Age.” It focuses on the relationship lessons learned at all stages of life, with first-person accounts by people from age 17 to 70. Listen here.

BOOKS: The conventional wisdom about Sylvia Plath is “colored by the misogyny of the times, sensationalism around her death, or the early women’s movement’s fanatical search for a face,” writes Globe reviewer Valerie Duff. In the “massive, insightful” biography “Red Comet,” Heather Clark offers “a critical examination of what it means to be a female artist, to suffer from depression, and to be alone.”

FOOD & DINING: Do yourself a favor and stick with Globe restaurant critic Devra First to the end of her entertaining review of the Taco Bell Cantina “in the heart of BU territory,” which has a liquor license and “the kind of brightly lit interior that makes late-night revelers cringe upon entry.” Or, you know, start yelling in the comments before you get to her rock-solid overarching point.

BUT REALLY: If you celebrate Christmas and rely on broadcast TV, this is a reminder that “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will air on PBS and PBS Kids Sunday at 7:30 p.m. Wear your mask and wash your hands!