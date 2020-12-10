Local bestsellers for the week ending December 6

2. Hamnet Maggie O’Farrell Knopf

3. Ready Player Two Ernest Cline Ballantine

4. The Searcher Tana French Viking

5. Anxious People Fredrik Backman Atria

6. Perestroika in Paris Jane Smiley Knopf

7. A Time for Mercy John Grisham Doubleday

8. Moonflower Murders Anthony Horowitz Harper

9. Deacon King Kong James McBride Riverhead

10. The Evening and the Morning Ken Follett Viking

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. A Promised Land Barack Obama Crown

2. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

3. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents Isabel Wilkerson Random House

4. Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook Ina Garten Clarkson Potter

5. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz Erik Larson Crown

6. The Best of Me David Sedaris Little, Brown

7. Untamed Glennon Doyle Dial Press

8. What It’s Like to Be a Bird David Allen Sibley Knopf

9. Is This Anything? Jerry Seinfeld S&S

10. Wintering: The Power of Rest and Retreat in Difficult Times Katherine May Riverhead

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Devotions: The Selected Poems of Mary Oliver Mary Oliver Penguin

2. The Water Dancer Ta-Nehisi Coates One World

3. Home Body Rupi Kaur Andrews McMeel

4. Shuggie Bain Douglas Stewart Grove Press

5. The Overstory Richard Powers Norton

6. Olive, Again Elizabeth Strout Random House

7. The Best American Short Stories 2020 Curtis Sittenfeld, Heidi Pitlor Mariner

8. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

9. This Tender Land William Kent Krueger Atria

10. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

2. My Own Words Ruth Bader Ginsburg S&S

3. The Truths We Hold Kamala Harris Penguin

4. The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2021 Old Farmer’s Almanac

5. The Warmth of Other Suns Isabel Wilkerson Vintage

6. Born a Crime Trevor Noah One World

7. The Color of Law Richard Rothstein Liveright

8. Just Mercy Bryan Stevenson One World

9. What Unites Us Dan Rather and Elliot Kirschner Algonquin

10. The World Almanac and Book of Facts 2021 Sarah Janssen (Ed.) World Almanac

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Dec. 6. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.