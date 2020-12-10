A new Jack Kerouac website, a book of local history, and a work that ponders Boston’s Chinatown

“I was dealing in outblownness, cut-off-ness, snipped, blownoutness, putoutness, turned-off-ness, nothing-happens-ness, gone-ness, gone-out-ness, the snapped link, nir, link, vana, snap!” So Lowell native Jack Kerouac gallops along in his barreling Beatnik hunger and exuberance. The Kerouac Estate keeps the author’s energy alive, and just announced a revamped website — there’s Jack in black-and-white, sultry with a cigarette; scroll down and you’ll learn that Ethan Hawke will be voicing the audiobook for “ The Dharma Bums and that “ On the Road ” appears on Obama’s reading list. The sleek new site shows photos of the house Kerouac was born in on Lupine Road, and a long biographical section details the various places he lived, and the major events of his life. The estate has also created the Kerouac Society. For $45 per year, fans of the author will be granted access to archival material, photographs, videos, and exclusive news, and a forum allows members to post and connect. What Kerouac would think to have branded merch — beanies, hoodies, mugs — with his signature on it, we can only guess. Part of the proceeds of Society membership benefit the Berg Collection at the New York Public Library. Visit jackkerouac.com .

Blasts from the past

In 2018, Revere-based historian and music journalist Brian Coleman published a book of Boston visual history in a scrapbook of sorts. “Buy Me, Boston” was a collection of nearly 400 vintage flyers, posters, and ads from ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s era Boston. And he’s recently published “Buy Me, Boston Volume 2: More Local Ads & Flyers, 1960s-1980s” (Dignified and Old), which includes 600 images which Coleman culled from over 3000, sifting through DIY promotion materials and alt-weekly ads, including the Boston Phoenix (RIP), the Old Mole, Broadside, Boston Rock, the Noise, Nightfall, and the Real Paper, among others. A flyer from May, 1983, advertises a free Rock Against Reagan concert on Boston Common; an 1975 ad for radio station WEEI plugs “Equal Rights for Your Ears” with a trippy all-ears figure with wobbly sound waves entering in and out; an event poster from January, 1960 alerts “Hear! Dr. Martin Luther King at First Baptist Church” in Cambridge. With a preface by notorious archivist David Bieber, the book is a trip: a stroll through the streets and scenes of Boston of yore. Coleman captures the bygone force and energy of this city through the word people were trying to spread. Visit good-road.net.

Learning from Chinatown

Boston’s Chinatown is made up of about 40 square blocks, and is home to 5000 residents; its population is five times denser than the city’s average. In his accessible and illuminating new book, “Forever Struggle: Activism, Identity, and Survival in Boston’s Chinatown, 1880-2018,” Michael Liu tracks the transformation of this low-income, immigrant neighborhood’s relationship to Boston. The book gives a rich and thorough history of this cross-section of the city, and details a neighborhood that’s long been “under tremendous pressure.” He aims most of his attention on activism since the ’60s, arguing that “Boston Chinatown’s history shows that marginalized identities and positions can become more fully formed when stakeholders challenge the broader society’s intolerance, exploitation, or antagonism — an evolution that may lead to urban social movement building.”

Coming Out

“The Inland Sea” by Madeleine Watts (Catapult)

“Black Buck” by Mateo Askaripour (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

“Why Dante Matters: An Intelligent Person’s Guide” by John Took (Bloomsbury)

Pick of the Week

Allie Levy at Still North Books & Bar in Hanover, New Hampshire, recommends “Wintering” by Katherine May (Riverhead): “Winters in the Upper Valley are long. This one is going to be even longer. Katherine May’s memoir of a season, interspersed with lessons from mythology, literature, and the natural world, is a soothing, healing guide to getting through difficult times, and finding beauty in winter. Best read while sipping tea and wearing the coziest socks you can find.”





