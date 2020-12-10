Reading between basketball games, looking for tenderness and beauty

DIAZ : Someone I return to in general, but particularly now, is the incredible Palestinian writer Mahmoud Darwish. I often reread “ In the Presence of Absence ,” which he wrote while he was under house arrest, and “ Journal of an Ordinary Grief ,” which is very prescient.

With her second collection, “ Postcolonial Love Poem ,” which was a finalist for the National Book Award, Natalie Diaz reminded readers that she is a major voice in American poetry. The award-winning queer writer, who is Mojave and a member of the Gila River Indian community, played professional basketball abroad before earning an MFA at Old Dominion University. Diaz divides her time between Phoenix, where she teaches at Arizona State University, and the Fort Mojave Reservation, where she grew up and works with native Mojave speakers to preserve the language.

Advertisement

BOOKS: Have you read any other books that have felt very apropos to now?

DIAZ: I’ve been reading a lot by the Canadian writer Dionne Brand. “Ossuaries” is a really beautiful book. I once visited one, a church made out of bones, in Prague. The book has a strong narrative and a character that is a fugitive. Reading that book feels like being rocked or held.

BOOKS: Who have been some of your recent discoveries?

DIAZ: I knew Brandon Shimoda as a poet but he’s written a memoir, “The Grave on the Wall.” It’s a story about his grandfather and the Japanese-American incarceration during World War II. The book has beautiful photos paired with governmental documents, which can be extremely brutal. There’s a tenderness in the book that I’m looking for.

BOOKS: Who are some of the writers you wish were better known?

DIAZ: There is a beautiful prose writer named Brontez Purnell in the Bay Area, who writes a lot about queer black sexuality. There’s also the indigenous poet Michael Wasson, who has a collection coming out soon, which I’m really looking forward to.

Advertisement

BOOKS: When did you become the reader you are?

DIAZ: It wasn’t until I had a major knee injury while I was playing basketball. I decided to slow down and see what poetry might offer me. It took me several years to learn how to immerse myself in the language down to its very small parts.

BOOKS: What kind of reader were you as a kid?

DIAZ: I read everything. My family aren’t big readers but they’re great storytellers. When you have 11 kids, you have to entertain one another. During the summer my siblings and I would leave for the better gym off the rez the moment we woke up. It wouldn’t be open when we got there but the library was so I’d go there for an hour. When the gym closed for lunch I went back to the library, and again when the gym closed for the day.

BOOKS: What books captured you?

DIAZ: I read “The Book of Norse Myth” over and over. I also read “The Odyssey” over and over. Those were so much closer to the stories we told at home. I learned that history wasn’t true but myths are.

BOOKS: When did you first read books by Native American authors?

DIAZ: Really late, in graduate school. When I came back to Old Dominion to rehab my knee, my professors talked me into taking courses. In one MFA class, we read Paula Gunn Allen. It was lucky that the first indigenous writer I was exposed to was this queer activist who became a professor, which has been my own path. I’m indigenous but also Mexican. Two of the Spanish writers who have been important to me are Jorge Luis Borges and Federico Garcia Lorca. I found in Lorca’s poetry this folklore that was similar to Mojave stories.

Advertisement

BOOKS: What was your reading like when you played professional basketball overseas?

DIAZ: I was in very small towns where I didn’t speak the language, like in Turkey where people came to our games on tractors. So my teammates brought me books they had from their English classes. I ended up with a random assortment. I read Stephen King, Ken Follett, and Danielle Steele. The first time I read Seamus Heaney was when a teammate brought me this little tattered book in Turkey. I didn’t know who he was, and I hadn’t read much poetry. It’s funny that I found Heaney in a tiny seaside town in Turkey by way of a basketball player.

Follow us on Facebook or Twitter @GlobeBiblio. Amy Sutherland is the author, most recently, of “Rescuing Penny Jane” and she can be reached at amysutherland@mac.com.