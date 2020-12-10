Taking readers inside the NFL team ‘that’s been essentially perfect for 20 years’

“I felt more pressure to produce a really good narrative that was worthy of having had access,” said Benedict. ”I’m writing about an organization that’s been essentially perfect for 20 years. I was trying to get as close to that as a writer as I could. It was more pressure than I’d ever felt before as a writer.”

“ The Dynasty ” is Jeff Benedict’s sixteenth book, so he didn’t expect things to feel so difficult. Clearly, writing about the New England Patriots and such powerful figures as Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick, and Tom Brady brought its share of challenges. And then there was the kind of book Benedict was trying to write: a biography of an organization, a multi-dimensional group portrait that hoped to get inside its characters’ heads, “to get to not only what they were doing but what they were thinking and feeling,” he said.

Writing the book’s epilogue, which describes Brady’s final departure to go play for Tampa Bay, Benedict added, “I was really emotional. I had tears in my eyes. Part of it was the sadness that it was over, the story, the dynasty that I was writing about had come to an end.”

Published this September at the start of an unusual football season, “The Dynasty” is about football but, Benedict hopes, not only that. “I wanted to write a book that football fans would read, because it’s about a football team and has great football drama in it. But just in terms of my own personal interest as a writer, I was way more interested in the politics, the business, and most importantly the family dynamics of the people involved,” he said. “It’s a story that I hoped would transcend the football field.”

Jeff Benedict will read from the book at 7 p.m., Dec. 17 at a virtual event hosted by Brookline Booksmith.

