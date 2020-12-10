Virtual author readings Dec. 13-19

Jonathan Stutzman and Heather Fox (“ Santa Baby ”) read at 4 p.m. at An Unlikely Story .

Monday

Jake Marrazzo (“One Wants to be a Letter”) is in conversation with Jeff Kinney (“Diary of a Wimpy Kid”) at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story... Michael Grecco (“Punk, Post Punk, New Wave: Onstage, Backstage, In Your Face, 1978-1991”) is in conversation with journalist Jim Sullivan at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

Tuesday

Emily Gray Tedrowe (“The Talented Miss Farewell”) reads at 7 p.m. at Trident Booksellers and Cafe… Robert I. Rotberg (“Things Come Together”) is in conversation with John Campbell (“Nigeria and the Nation-State”) at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books.

Wednesday

Lev Grossman (“The Silver Arrow”) reads at 6:30 p.m. at Belmont Books.

Thursday

Katie Mack (“The End of Everything: Astrophysically Speaking”) and Kim Stanley Robinson (“The Ministry for the Future: A Novel”) read at 5 p.m. at Harvard Book Store… Carol Hay (“Think Like a Feminist”) is in conversation with Shelby Devlin at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books… Jeff Benedict (“The Dynasty”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith ... James Patterson (”The Last Days of John Lennon”) is in conversation with Hank Phillippi Ryan (”The First to Lie”) at 7 p.m. at an event co-hosted by the Belmont Public Library and several other local libraries.

