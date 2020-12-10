What are Bob Dylan’s three best songs? Fans have plenty to say.

I’ve been listening to Dylan for 50+ years and as we both age I find the “best” songs come from later in his career. “Every Grain of Sand,” “Blind Willie McTell,” and “Not Dark Yet” are the ones that [resonate] with me. Each of them looks at our moral failings and our inherently imperfect nature and tries to deal with this knowledge. Dylan makes personal reflection into powerful universal statements.

On the occasion of the sale, the Globe asked readers to weigh in with their picks for Dylan’s three most powerful songs , from a catalog that dates back nearly 60 years. (Let’s just say “Blowin’ in the Wind” came up a lot.) Here’s a sampling of their responses:

The news came a few days ago that singer-songwriter extraordinaire Bob Dylan had sold his 600-song catalog to Universal Music Publishing Group for what we can only assume is not a small sum. (The price hasn’t been revealed, but experts have put it at upward of $300 million. )

Tom Viti

“Hurricane”: Beautifully tells one of the many reasons why Black Lives Matter is such a necessary movement. “Blowin’ in the Wind”: powerful anti-war song. “Positively 4th Street”: ”You’d know what a drag it is to see you” is one of the best descriptive lyrics ever.

Camille Madden

“Blowin in the Wind” was his first great song in terms of reach. I mean that is Dylan himself who enters the “wind.” By this mass circulation, the song became, and should be, a national anthem. The song is not what he called a finger pointing song but a call to the individual to face the crises of the day, having received the timeless contrast from the Bible. His second best song “All Along The Watchtower” continues the quest begun by the first song. This song rivals the first one because Dylan is not making some prophetic declaration although he uses language and the image of the watchtower from the Biblical Isaiah. He is giving voice to our feelings of desperation, with the conflagration of Vietnam at the time. But he is not preaching desperation either, as the thief calms us down saying “no reason to get excited” but also “the hour is getting late’” These two songs are some of the most powerful of Dylan’s songs from the Sixties, and he has many more. But we must not think of Dylan as some nostalgic has been, which is why I propose his other best song is “Things Have Changed,” by which he announced his presence in the 21st century.

Ariel Robinson

1) “It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue”: apocalyptic and harrowing, but also the best leaving home song there is “Strike another match, go start anew.” 2) “Tonight I’ll be Staying Here with You”: a perfect country song, with trains and pedal steel and poor boys on the street. Penned without ego, and with an ear for the perfect return to the verse: “I can hear that whistle blowin’.” 3) “Just Like a Woman”: The acid is there, but the source of the pain is, too, and the plea at the end — ”When we meet again, introduced as friends, please don’t let on, that you knew me when, I was hungry, and it was your world” — that says she, not he, has won.

Richard Robinson

It’s impossible to pick three, but these are the first that came to mind. “Blowin’ in the Wind”: In a time when the world feels upside down, it’s comforting to acknowledge the madness. Or more specifically, yell it into the void. “Girl from the North Country”: Open space. Journey. Lost love. This song twists together notes of hope and tragedy that we all can relate to. This is music for the soul. “My Back Pages”: Love the irony of the refrain. “I was so much older then, I’m younger than that now.” As someone prone to headline-induced rage, this song feels like a sage poke, reminding of how muddled the seemingly black and white can be.

Bennett Evans

“Girl from the North Country”: a really good one, and timely in December. “Maggie’s Farm”: That’s the snarly attitude that caught our attention. Still valid! “Tangled up in Blue”: That one’s going out to my friend in the North Country fair. I didn’t care for it so much, but she persuaded me, and I’ve come to see her point of view.

John Bergstrom









First, this is an impossible task. There are at least three songs on every album worth listing, but, let’s work from powerful “Blowin’ in the Wind.” Seriously, a timeless classic, unfortunately still a vivid list of unanswerable and unanswered, if even unexamined, questions. “If Not for You.” Let’s not forget his ability to pen love songs and maybe “Forever Young” should be here in a tie. “Like a Rolling Stone”: Because this list needs a decent sing-along.

Wade Smith

“Mr. Tambourine Man”: It’s a universal plaintive howl, on its own the justification for the Nobel prize. It is Dylan’s version of T.S. Eliot’s “The Waste Land.” “Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right”: Forlorn love at its bleakest. Dylan Thomas would be envious. “Girl from the North Country”: Of a dozen (or more) love songs, this is the sweetest and richest.

Bart Lloyd

“One More Cup of Coffee”: I have always loved. The lyrics and twang resonated with me in the coming of age years. “Lay, Lady, Lay”: Romantic. “Blowin’ in the Wind”: Prophetic and stands alone.

Joanne Carota









“The Times They Are A-Changing”: If ever there was a song that so encompassed the entire youth rebellion, anti-war, civil rights, and revolutionary turbulence that so marked the 1960s, it was this one. This was a theme song for a generation. His voice is untrained, raw and real — much like the dream his lyrics are born from — then Led Zeppelin and disco upended any dreams of music having any significance beyond smoky dreams and casual entertainment.

Robert Stefanowicz

