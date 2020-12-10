Ceres CEO Mindy Lubber honored by UN

A Boston executive has been picked for the United Nations’ top environmental award, the “Champions of the Earth.” Ceres chief executive Mindy Lubber is one of six recipients from around the world this year, the UN announced on Thursday. In the announcement, the UN said Lubber is being recognized in the “Entrepreneurial Vision” category for her commitment to mobilizing investors and companies to become more environmentally friendly. The UN also cited the work Lubber did to catalyze business support for the carbon emissions accord known as the Paris Agreement five years ago. Lubber leads a nonprofit whose mission, in part, is to make the business case for climate action and sustainability. This year’s “Champions” were selected from more than 1,500 nominees submitted during an annual public nominating process. — JON CHESTO

AUTOMOTIVE

CarGurus to acquire Texas vehicle trade platform

CarGurus, the Cambridge-based online auto marketplace, has reached an agreement to acquire a controlling stake in CarOffer, a Texas company that hosts a vehicle trade platform for the wholesale market. CarGurus is paying $275 million for a 51 percent stake through a mix of cash and stock, with the right to buy the remaining equity interest in CarOffer over the next three years. The acquisition will buttress CarGurus’s offerings for auto dealerships. CarOffer was founded by auto industry veteran Bruce Thompson in 2019. CarGurus will keep the current management in place. About 180 employees in Texas will join the CarGurus workforce, which currently totals more than 800 people worldwide. — JON CHESTO

DEVELOPMENT

Big expansion planned for Black Falcon Pier

The Davis Companies is planning a massive expansion of the three-story building it controls at 88 Black Falcon Ave., known as Black Falcon Pier, in Boston’s marine industrial park, essentially doubling the structure’s size. Davis has submitted a letter of intent to the Boston Planning & Development Agency saying it wants to add 330,600 square feet to the 353,910-square-foot complex, at the water’s edge of the industrial park along the Reserved Channel. The project will include maritime uses as well as offices and labs. Davis also said it is in discussions with the city and the Massachusetts Port Authority, which owns the 10½-acre property and leases it to Davis through a long-term ground lease, about making improvements to the intersection of Black Falcon and Drydock avenues to improve pedestrian safety and vehicle flow. — JON CHESTO

ECONOMY

Household worth hits a new high

Household net worth continued to increase in the third quarter, hitting a fresh all-time high as the upward trend in stocks boosted Americans’ wealth and offset a pullback in savings. Household net worth increased by $3.8 trillion, or 3.2 percent, to $123.5 trillion in the July to September period, according to a Federal Reserve report out Thursday. Meanwhile, household debt increased at an annual rate of 5.6 percent, driven by the biggest quarterly increase in mortgage debt since 2007, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

DIVERSITY

Three big companies pledge $100 million to hire 1 million black workers

A new group that includes Merck, General Motors, and Walmart is pledging $100 million in an effort to hire 1 million Black workers during the next decade, expanding on existing corporate vows to increase minority employment. The OneTen initiative, cochaired by Merck chief executive Ken Frazier and International Business Machines Corp. executive chairman Ginni Rometty, will focus on hiring and training Black workers without four-year college degrees, according to the plan released Thursday. The goal is to provide “family sustaining” jobs that pay an average of about $50,000 a year. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SOCIAL MEDIA

German regulators probe Facebook over Oculus

German regulators launched an investigation Thursday into Facebook over the company’s decision to link its Oculus virtual reality products to the social network, authorities said. The Federal Cartel Office, or Bundeskartellamt, said it had initiated abuse proceedings over Facebook’s plans to require users of the latest Quest 2 virtual reality glasses produced by Oculus to register with a Facebook.com account. In response to a request for comment, Facebook noted that it had already paused sales of its Oculus products in Germany this year. It has not detailed why it made the move, but said it was not related to the investigation launched Thursday. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

FINANCE

Cohn to donate to charity millions Goldman Sachs wanted him to return

Gary Cohn left Goldman Sachs squirming with his unwillingness to send back millions in pay. Instead, he’s giving the money away to charity. The bank’s board had demanded its former president return more than $10 million as part of a broader punishment inflicted on senior leadership, including chief executive David Solomon and his predecessor, to demonstrate accountability for the company’s involvement in the 1MDB corruption scandal. Cohn refused. He will donate money to charity, according to a representative for him. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TECHNOLOGY

Google fined by French watchdog over privacy policy

Google racked up another record fine in the European Union, this time a 100 million euro ($121 million) penalty from France’s privacy watchdog over the way it manages cookies on its search engine. CNIL, France’s data protection authority, also slapped online shopping giant Amazon with a 35 million euro ($42 million) fine for placing cookies, which are tracking devices, on people’s computers without their consent, according to a statement on Thursday. The companies were given a three-month ultimatum to make changes to the information they provide to users, or face additional daily fines of 100,000 euros ($121,000). — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RESTAURANTS

Newest private dining spaces: empty hotel rooms

Faced with a winter full of indoor and outdoor dining shutdowns, chefs across the country have discovered a new place to feed customers: hotel rooms that stand empty during the pandemic. From Brooklyn, N.Y., to Minneapolis, restaurants are turning suites into private dining rooms for small groups. This comes at a time when the country’s hotel occupancy rates remain at historic lows— 65 percent are below 50 percent occupancy — and the restaurant industry faces continued job and revenue loss. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ENERGY

Amazon buys power from German wind farm

Amazon will buy power for 10 years from a giant wind farm planned off the coast of Germany, a sign of how some of the biggest green power plants could be built with less government money. Orsted A/S, the world’s biggest developer of offshore wind farms, will sell power from just over a quarter of the 900-megawatt Borkum Riffgrund 3 wind farm that it’s planning to build off the German coast in the North Sea. It’s the largest such deal for an offshore wind farm in Europe. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

PANDEMIC

We need chocolate now more than ever

As the coronavirus pandemic leads to the collapse of one retailer after another, Swiss chocolatier Lindt & Spruengli has been gaining US market share and rival Laederach is opening its biggest store yet in New York. Chocolate has emerged as one product that consumers won’t do without in trying times. Laederach is opening a 2,500-square-foot shop on Fifth Avenue in New York Thursday near Rockefeller Center. The family-owned brand is known in Switzerland for plates of fresh chocolates that have a shelf life of just a few weeks. — BLOOMBERG NEWS