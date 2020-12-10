Mayor Walsh announces plans for more outdoor dining in 2021

The patios have been packed up in Boston, and the heaters and blankets have been largely stored away. But Mayor Marty Walsh is already thinking about spring.

The mayor on Thursday morning announced plans to bring back the outdoor patios that were launched to help restaurants adapt to the realities of the pandemic. The 2021 Outdoor Dining Pilot Program will continue many of the practices the city initiated amid the crisis -- the creation of restaurant seating in “parklets” on the street and other parcels of public property -- and offer an online application to make it easier for eateries to apply for the program.