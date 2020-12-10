Mayor Walsh announces plans for more outdoor dining in 2021

The patios have been packed up in Boston, and the heaters and blankets have been largely stored away. But Mayor Marty Walsh is already thinking about spring.
The mayor on Thursday morning announced plans to bring back the outdoor patios that were launched to help restaurants adapt to the realities of the pandemic. The 2021 Outdoor Dining Pilot Program will continue many of the practices the city initiated amid the crisis -- the creation of restaurant seating in “parklets” on the street and other parcels of public property -- and offer an online application to make it easier for eateries to apply for the program.
Walsh aims to have the program up and running by April 1, if not sooner, should warm weather come earlier in the spring. “This year we saw the benefits outdoor dining can have on our neighborhoods: vibrant streets, support for local businesses, a safe and enjoyable experience for restaurant goers, and, in many ways, a lifeline for our small businesses during this challenging time,” Walsh said in a statement.
The Licensing Board for the City of Boston approved more than 550 requests for outdoor dining licenses with over 415 on public property in 2020, and saw applications from every single neighborhood in Boston.All applicants who had patios this year will need to reapply.
Janelle Nanos can be reached at janelle.nanos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @janellenanos.