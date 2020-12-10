New biotech backed by Third Rock launches with $81 million to go after ALS, other diseases

Faze will prioritize its existing programs that target amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, known as ALS, and myotonic dystrophy 1, but it has several other programs in development, said Rachel Meyers, the company’s chief scientific officer, in an interview.

Faze Medicines will work on “biomolecular condensates,” which it believes can be studied to develop drugs that could slow, halt, or reverse certain diseases. Condensates are membrane-less organelles, or clusters of molecules such as proteins and nucleic acids, that help cells perform vital functions.

A new biotechnology company was launched Thursday in Cambridge with $81 million in funding, joining a growing number of biotechs in the area that are based on an emerging field in cell biology.

“We are all about the idea that we need to translate this cool biology into drugs,” she said. “I’m going to hypothesize that almost every disease area is going to be, at some point in the future, accessible through an understanding of condensate biology.”

It’s still very early. The company is in the drug discovery phase, which means it is not close to testing on humans.

Faze Medicines is not the only local biotech looking to harness condensates to make drugs. In September, Boston-based Dewpoint Therapeutics raised $77 million for its work focused on condensates; that company was started in 2018. And Cambridge-based Transition Bio launched last month after announcing that it closed a seed financing round earlier in the fall.

“Enormous numbers of publications and companies are popping up, and we see that as fantastic recognition of what matters here,” Meyers said. Investors have gone from “a lack of full understanding of what you are talking about, maybe a year and a half ago, to everybody completely understanding this field.”

Faze Medicines was born out of Boston venture capital firm Third Rock Ventures, which led the $81 million round along with participation from Novartis Venture Fund, Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie Ventures, Invus, Catalio Capital Management, Casdin Capital, and Alexandria Venture Investments.

Cary Pfeffer, the interim chief executive of Faze and partner at Third Rock, said the venture capital firm has been working on building Faze with its scientific founders over the past two and a half years. Pfeffer said he thinks investors were interested in potential products and partnerships that could come out of the new company.

“We are starting a company having identified a couple of very specific programs... although we do believe the opportunity is much broader than that,” he said. “Ultimately we will do some of this with partners. We are not going to be able to do all of that ourselves.”

Faze Medicines moved into a permanent lab space in Cambridge in September with 12 employees. Pfeffer said the biotech plans to have a staff of about 25 to 30 people, mostly scientists, by the end of 2021.

Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8.