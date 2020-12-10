Report: Hyundai buying robotics company Boston Dynamics for $921 million

South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Company plans to acquire Boston Dynamics for $921 million, according to an article published Wednesday in The Korea Economic Daily.

The Waltham-based robotics company — well-known for its four-legged robot dog named Spot and other running and jumping machines — is owned by SoftBank Group Corp., a public holding company headquartered in Tokyo. According to the report, Hyundai is expected to finalize the acquisition at a board meeting Thursday.

Boston Dynamics and SoftBank could not immediately be reached for comment. In a statement to the Globe Wednesday evening, a spokesman for Hyundai said the company does “not comment on market speculations.”