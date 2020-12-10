Report: Hyundai buying robotics company Boston Dynamics for $921 million

South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Company plans to acquire Boston Dynamics for $921 million, according to an article published Wednesday in The Korea Economic Daily.
The Waltham-based robotics company — well-known for its four-legged robot dog named Spot and other running and jumping machines — is owned by SoftBank Group Corp., a public holding company headquartered in Tokyo. According to the report, Hyundai is expected to finalize the acquisition at a board meeting Thursday.
Boston Dynamics and SoftBank could not immediately be reached for comment. In a statement to the Globe Wednesday evening, a spokesman for Hyundai said the company does “not comment on market speculations.”
“As a global business entity, Hyundai Motor is continuously exploring various investment and partnership opportunities,” the statement read.
Hyundai also has a joint venture with auto supplier Aptiv — called Motional and based in Boston — focused on autonomous vehicles. Back in 2017, Aptiv acquired Boston startup nuTonomy for $400 million-plus.
Boston Dynamics was founded by former professor Marc Raibert and spun out of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1992. The parent company of Google, Alphabet Inc., acquired Boston Dynamics in 2013 and then sold it to SoftBank in 2017.
Massachusetts has long been a leader in robotics. Founded in 1990, Bedford-based iRobot makes the popular Roomba vacuum. In 2012, Amazon spent $775 million to acquire local startup Kiva Systems, which now powers the robotic fulfillment systems in the retail giant’s warehouses. More recently, Bedford-based Berkshire Grey, which is also working in the warehouse automation sector, said it raised a $265 million funding round in January.
