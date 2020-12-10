Trial participant tells FDA panel it would be ‘immoral’ to not recommend immediate OK of vaccine

Evan Fein told the FDA advisory committee that he’s confident he got the vaccine, not a placebo, when he received two shots three weeks apart this summer in the first phase of a clinical trial at New York University. After the second shot, he said, he experienced fatigue, fever, muscle aches, and chills ― side effects the drug makers acknowledge can occur ― but the symptoms abated within 48 hours.

A participant in the clinical trial of the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech urged a panel of outside experts Thursday to recommend that the Food and Drug Administration immediately authorize it for emergency use.

Noting that the United States has surpassed 3,000 daily coronavirus deaths, Fein said the virus is killing more Americans than those who died in the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. He said it would be “immoral and unethical” to not make the vaccine available right away.

“In the words of Todd Beamer, let’s roll,” he said, quoting the passenger aboard United Airlines Flight 93 who helped try to regain control of the aircraft that was hijacked by terrorists and crashed into a field near Shanksville, Penn.

Fein was among a number of people who addressed the advisory committee during the public comment portion of the day-long meeting.

Several public health advocates and physicians also endorsed emergency use of the vaccine, although they said clinical trials run by Pfizer-BioNTech left important questions unanswered about the effectiveness and durability of the two-shot regimen among diverse populations.

Diana Zuckerman, president of the National Center for Health Research, said two months of data following the firms’ late-stage study of the vaccine in over 43,000 patients was insufficient to draw sweeping conclusions. She supported allowing emergency use in some high-risk populations but said it was “essential that the randomized control trial be continued.”

If the panel votes, as expected, in favor of emergency use of the vaccine, the FDA would likely follow the recommendation shortly, and rollout of the first coronavirus vaccine in the United States could start within days.









































































