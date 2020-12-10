Vaccines may not come soon enough for the economy

Meanwhile, millions of people will lay low and the economy will struggle to maintain altitude, with small businesses no longer able to hold on and layoffs running at elevated levels in industries such as restaurants, hotels, airlines, and retail. The stakes are high as Republicans and Democrats try to reach agreement on another relief package before extended unemployment benefits expire at the end of the month.

But there’s a long time between now and then, months before the country gets back to anything resembling normal. Stopping the spread of the virus — which will require inoculating somewhere between 60 percent and 80 percent of the population ― could take through the summer, based on vaccine distribution timelines released by Massachusetts and other states this week.

People eating out, hitting the gym, taking a resort vacation: With the rollout of the first COVID-19 vaccines just days away, businesses battered by the coronavirus can finally see better times ahead.

“We are still deep in recession,” Megan Greene, an economist and senior fellow at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government, told an online forum Wednesday sponsored by the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce. Even after a record growth spurt in the third quarter, the economy is smaller than it was at the end of last year, she said, as are employer payrolls.

On Thursday, the Labor Department said 947,500 Americans filed new claims for state unemployment benefits last week, the most since September, on an unadjusted basis. Another 428,000 sought benefits under the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program for gig workers and the self-employed. In Massachusetts, combined state and PUA filings were nearly 34,000, up 2,800.

Jobless claims rose in states such as California that have imposed new restrictions to deal with the latest surge in COVID-19 cases. But they also climbed in states where new infections aren’t as rampant.

In Massachusetts, which will roll back to an earlier round of restrictions effective Monday, some 37 percent of small businesses remain closed, compared with an average of 29 percent for the country, according to data tracked by Opportunity Insights, a research project at Harvard University. Job postings have tanked here and across the country in recent weeks, according to the group.

“It’s evident the labor market is still in crisis,” AnnElizabeth Konkel, an economist at the Indeed job search website, told the Associated Press. “The gap between now and when a vaccine is widely distributed looms large.”

Vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna are set to reach hospitals and pharmacies before the end of the month, but the boost to the economy will be incremental. That’s because tight supplies, complicated distribution logistics, and public health priorities will leave more than half the state’s residents — that is, workers and consumers — at risk of infection until the vaccination campaign reaches critical scale.

The first phase of doses in Massachusetts will go to health care and emergency services workers — most of whom have been on the job all along — and residents of long-term-care facilities, according to a Baker administration timeline released Wednesday.

The second phase, starting in February, will target people with medical risks and those over 65, teachers, and workers in the transit, grocery, food, and agriculture, sanitation, public works, and public health sectors.

Assuming that the administration can obtain enough doses, the initial two phases will cover about 3 million of the state’s nearly 7 million residents. The rest will begin getting shots in April.

The state hasn’t said when it expects to reach herd immunity, which is when enough people are immune to the virus that transmission slows dramatically and it begins to die out. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease specialist, recently estimated that herd immunity could be achieved sometime this summer.

If that seems like a long ways off, it is — especially for the12 million Americans who, according to an estimate by the Century Foundation, will lose federally funded jobless benefits if Congress fails to extend them past a Dec. 26 cutoff date.

There was no visible progress Thursday on a congressional compromise that would preserve the federal unemployment coverage as well as boost weekly payouts by $300 under state and federal programs. Also on the table are forgivable loans to small businesses and aid to cash-strapped state and local governments. The key sticking point is a Republican demand for temporary but extensive liability protection for businesses against COVID-related lawsuits.

Analysts say a relief package is crucial to sustaining a recovery that has lost momentum in recent months.

The economy will expand at a 2.9 percent annual rate in the first quarter, down from 5.6 percent in the final three months of 2020, according to a recent forecast by IHS Markit. But without a lift from extended jobless benefits and the $300 weekly bonus, growth would be just 0.8 percent.

“If we can’t get together another stimulus package, the economy is going to hit an air pocket at the end of this year and early next year,” said Greene, the Kennedy School fellow.

And in that case, fasten your seatbelts. It could be a bumpy flight.



