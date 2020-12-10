Is it time for a pandemic breakup?

Since meeting in person, we’ve spent every weekend for the last five months together. We’ve gone on many trips around the state (national parks, etc.). It’s been a lot of fun and we’ve been through a lot together. It’s my first relationship that has lasted this long, but he’s most of what I would want in a partner. He’s incredibly caring, kind, invested, and perhaps most important of all, really listens to me.

Q. I’m 26 and met my boyfriend right before the pandemic. When lockdown hit, we stayed in touch virtually for two months, FaceTiming every weekend for hours and coming up with ways to get to know each other.

The problem is that although I always want to see him and I care for him, I’ve never felt a strong enough connection that allows me to see a future. I’ve grown to like him more and more as the months have gone by, but I have a very hard time seeing a future past the pandemic. I’ve told him this and he told me he was OK continuing to date if I needed more time, so we’ve kept going. He does see a future.

The situation has been really upsetting — and has given me anxiety I’ve never felt before. I think the right thing would be to break up, but I don’t want to throw away what we’ve built. It also feels wrong to break up with someone in an otherwise healthy relationship when the only thing that’s missing is a passion that I somehow can’t quite feel. I know I love him, but I’m not in love with him. After six months, I don’t know if that’ll change.

Should I invest more time in this?

I also have to admit that I’m really scared to be alone right now. I know that’s not a good reason to stay with someone and that people are dating virtually, but it’s making this decision harder.

STUCK





A. If it’s becoming difficult and troubling to be with him because you can’t match his enthusiasm and feelings, it does make sense to end the relationship.

But consider this: Sometimes people fall for a significant other when they see them with friends and family, or when they hear them order a meal inside of a Cheesecake Factory. I’m just saying ... the weird part of pandemic dating is that there’s all this space for one-on-one relationship development, but there’s no world around you. No community. I don’t know that I’d be able to fall in love with someone without seeing them be funny around my family or comfortable with my friends.

I have to assume the two of you have been very isolated (I hope). Maybe this relationship has felt limited because it can’t grow past a certain point right now. Maybe you haven’t seen the best of him or of what you can do together.

If you’ve hit a wall, you probably know it, and a breakup might be best. If you’re no longer looking forward to having him over, that’s telling. But it doesn’t sound like that’s the case or that you know anything for sure.

He’s given you more time, so take it. The status of this pandemic is ever-changing. You might be too.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

I don’t see why you can’t give this a bit more time and see if your feelings change.

LEFTYLUCY





You admit that you have never been in a relationship longer than seven months. If your previous patterns have been quick passions, men who leave you first, and immature drama, a normal, decent guy will seem boring.

AUNTTIGGYWINK





You love him but are not in love with him. This is breakup language. He is in love with you, otherwise he would admit there is no future with your ambivalence. You can’t be “friends with benefits” with someone who loves you. Taking “more time” to see if you fall in love with him is a sad agreement to make. He is probably depressed about it. If you were driven to make this work, it would be a different story. You aren’t. Do him a favor and end it.

QUADROPENTA

Send your own relationship and dating questions to loveletters@globe.com. Catch new episodes of Meredith Goldstein’s “Love Letters” podcast at loveletters.show or wherever you listen to podcasts. Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters.