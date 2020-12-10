Shayna Seymour on Martha’s Vineyard, margaritas, and needing more Italy in her life

The way Shayna Seymour sees it, she’s got one of the best jobs in the world. The broadcast journalist, coanchor of WCVB’s award-winning nightly newsmagazine, “Chronicle,” said she loves to travel, so working on a show that focuses on all things New England – including getaways – is a dream. “From the mountains of Vermont, to the politics of New Hampshire, to the Cape and the islands’ oceans, the rocky coast of Maine . . . we’ve got all of the resources to pull from right here,” Seymour said. “And we have experts from top universities and hospitals to help us tell our stories.” In addition to cohosting “Chronicle” with Anthony Everett, Seymour, who joined WCVB in 2006, occasionally fills in on the anchor desk for the station’s nightly newscasts. She is also involved in several philanthropic endeavors, including The Home for Little Wanderers and Dress for Success. While the Amherst native said she misses traveling for both work and pleasure, she appreciates all of the nearby destinations that are just a car-ride away – especially her favorite go-to spot, Martha’s Vineyard – and don’t involve quarantine restrictions. “That’s the beauty of having paradise in your own backyard,” said Seymour, who lives in the Boston suburbs with her husband, Steve Carr, director of admissions and enrollment at Belmont Hill School, and their children, Blake, 10, and Paige, 7. We caught up with Seymour to talk about all thing travel.

Martha’s Vineyard is without a doubt my favorite continuous vacation spot year after year. The island is truly my happy place. What’s not to love? From beaches and boutiques to seafood and sunsets. And you never know who you’ll run into. ... While summer is my favorite season, every season is different and magical. If you’ve never visited in the fall ... well then, that is a treat waiting to happen. While my love for MV runs deep, I would fancy a return to Italy one day. I went for the first time during the summer of 2018 with my in-laws and extended family. To say it was life-changing is an understatement. I fell in love with everything about the country – from food and fashion to history and culture. The country’s beauty is breathtaking, and I only saw a snapshot. I need more Italy in my life.

Favorite food or drink while vacationing?

I think it really depends on where I am traveling, but a good margarita goes a long way and can be enjoyed in various locations.

Where would you like to travel to but haven’t?

Spain! I was supposed to go with my family – including parents, brother, and sister-in-law – during the summer of 2020, but our trip was canceled due to the pandemic. I’m hopeful that one day in the near future we’ll be able to go on our planned trip and have the opportunity to explore some of Spain’s villages, browse the city shops, eat tapas, learn to Flamenco dance, and relax on one the country’s beautiful beaches. South Africa and Hawaii are runners-up on my list.

One item you can’t leave home without when traveling?

I do not like to travel without my family; I enjoy their company. The experience, adventure, and memories are so much better to share with them. However, when I’m solo traveling for work, I can’t leave home without my phone, but really, no judgment. … Can anyone these days?

Aisle or window?

Eek... that’s a tough one. My initial thought is window because I can peek out and I have an extra nook to lay my head down on if I want to sleep. Plus, it’s justcozier. However, recently my appreciation for the aisle has grown, [since] there’s more space and I don’t have to climb over anyone if I need to leave my seat, which gets old and annoying.

Favorite childhood travel memory?

Spending summers on Martha’s Vineyard with my family and friends is my favorite childhood memory. It’s our special place still to this day to gather and reconnect. In fact, my parents have retired to the island. Every summer my childhood best friend would come with my family to the island. Each day the two of us would meet up with friends at The Inkwell [beach] and stay until it was time to put a sweat shirt on. At night, we would hang out on Circuit Ave. in Oak Bluffs, have ice cream at Cozy’s [now Ben & Bill’s], or stand in line for a Back Door Donut and hope we’d run into our summer crush. I’ve gone to the Vineyard every year of my life; some short stays, some extended stays. It is a part of who I am.

I met two of my closest friends on the Vineyard; both were bridesmaids in my wedding. My husband and I bought our first house together on the island. I make my children promise me that no matter where they are in life, they will always try to visit Martha’s Vineyard for at least one weekend a year.

Guilty pleasure when traveling?

When possible, I like to splurge a bit and stay in nice hotels. It’s my guilty pleasure — I own it. It’s a little treat I look forward to and greatly enjoy.

Best travel tip?

Travel lightly, although I never seem to be able to it despite my best intentions. On the few successful occasions I’ve managed to pack lightly, it has made all the difference in the world.

JULIET PENNINGTON